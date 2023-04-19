Choate’s awarded Carrier 2023 President’s Award

Cindy Choate, Christ Choate, and Brian Choate, receiving Carrier's President Award for the third time.
Choate's Air Conditioning, Heating, and Plumbing Honored with Carrier's 2023 President's Award for the Third Time in Recognition of Excellence
MEMPHIS, TN, USA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Choate's Air Conditioning, Heating, and Plumbing have once again been honored by Carrier for their unwavering commitment to quality and leadership excellence in the HVAC industry. Carrier, a leading provider of sustainable and intelligent building solutions and a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), has awarded Choate's with the prestigious 2023 President's Award for the third time.
The President's Award is a recognition bestowed upon Carrier Factory Authorized Dealers who demonstrate exceptional technical expertise, serve as brand ambassadors for Carrier, and set a high standard for equipment sales. These dealerships are known for their outstanding customer service and commitment to service excellence, making them role models within the Carrier's independent dealer network.
For over a decade, Choate's Air Conditioning, Heating, and Plumbing, a family-owned and operated business, have proudly represented Carrier as an Authorized Dealer in the midsouth region. With a reputation for excellence in the HVAC industry, Choate's has received several awards and is highly regarded for their expertise and dedication to customer satisfaction.
"The entire Choate's family expresses gratitude to our loyal customers for making these awards possible. We remain committed to treating every customer's home as if it were our own, and receiving such remarkable recognition from Carrier is a humbling experience," said Chris Choate.
Choate’s Air Conditioning, Heating, & Plumbing is a family-owned and operated company currently being run by the 3rd and 4th generations. Established in 1958, Choate's offers a comprehensive range of products and services to residential and commercial customers, including HVAC repair, replacement and installation, preventative maintenance, plumbing, air duct cleaning, insulation, and sheet metal fabrication. With headquarters in Collierville, TN, Choate's has been serving the Midsouth region for over 65 years, covering areas in TN, MS, and AR.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Carlos Suarez
Choate's Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing
email us here