Social Robots Market Size to Reach US$ 17.2 Billion by 2028, Growth Rate (CAGR) of 30.7%

Social Robots Market Report 2023 To 2028

The global social robots market size reach US$ 17.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 30.7% during 2023-2028.

NY 11249, BROOKLYN, USA, April 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Social Robots Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The global social robots market size reached US$ 3.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 17.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 30.7% during 2023-2028.

Market Overview:

Social robots refer to physically embodied autonomous robots used for conducting natural and interpersonal interactions with individuals. They comprise control systems, manipulators, drivetrains, body, and frame. Social robots can be controlled remotely and utilized for employee training, medical screening, recruitment, teaching assistance, and travel concierge. They provide enhanced safety, speed, productivity, and aid in creating an appealing, interesting, and meaningful interactive environment for children. As a result, social robots are extensively used in numerous sectors, such as education and entertainment.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/social-robots-market/requestsample

Social Robots Market Trends Drivers:

The expanding healthcare sector across the globe and the widespread adoption of physically embodied autonomous robots in hospitals and healthcare centers to facilitate the treatment of diseases, including cerebral palsy, are primarily augmenting the social robots market. Furthermore, the rising usage of the product in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector, as tutoring, answering banking-related queries, and customer engagement, is positively influencing the market growth. Apart from this, the inflating technological advancements, such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) solutions, are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the increasing utilization of these technologies, as they aid the robots with navigation, identifying objects, and interacting independently, is also bolstering the global market. Besides this, the escalating product demand in public services is further catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, the growing need for physically embodied autonomous robots for traffic management, telepresence, surveillance, queue management, and ensuring social distancing is also driving the global market. In addition to this, the elevating requirement for automation and digitalization across sectors and the widespread product adoption in the education sector as tutors or peer learners are expected to drive the social robots market in the coming years.

Social Robots Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

AlterG Inc.

Bionik Laboratories Corp.

Blue Frog Robotics SAS

Blue Ocean Robotics ApS

Embodied Inc.

Furhat Robotics AB

Haapie SAS

Intuition Robotics Ltd

Knightscope Inc

Motorika USA Inc.

MOVIA Robotics Inc.

SoftBank Robotics (SoftBank Group).

The report has segmented the market based on component, mobility, application and vertical.

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Technology:

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Context Awareness

Natural Language Processing

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Healthcare

Education

Media and Entertainment

Retail

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Ask Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3G0JiZT

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Trending Reports:

App Analytics Market Report- https://bit.ly/2XPfvCp

Embedded Analytics Market Report- https://bit.ly/3qpiAFz

Smart Robot Market Report- https://bit.ly/3odlURz

Social and Emotional Learning Market Report- https://bit.ly/3F0S2i3

Incident response (IR) services Market Report- https://bit.ly/3druxTz

Machine learning as service (MLaaS) Market Report- https://bit.ly/3IrLGeg

Advanced Distribution Management System Market Report- http://bit.ly/3EQfPBL

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.