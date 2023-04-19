Vaccine Adjuvants Market Size to Reach US$ 1,812 Million by 2028 | Industry CAGR of 12.4%

There were 2,241 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,364 in the last 365 days.
The global vaccine adjuvants market size reach US$ 1,812 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4% during 2023-2028.
NY 11249, BROOKLYN, USA, April 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Vaccine Adjuvants Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The global vaccine adjuvants market size reached US$ 884 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,812 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4% during 2023-2028.
Market Overview:
Vaccine adjuvants refer to compounds that enhance the immunogenic response of the body to antigens, resulting in improved long-term protection against infections. The only adjuvants approved for human use are aluminum salts and MF59. At present, vaccine adjuvants are gaining immense traction across the globe as they help elevate antibody titers, minimize the required antigen dosage, stimulate a quick immune response and long-term memory, and enhance immune response among the young and geriatric population.
Vaccine Adjuvants Market Trends and Drivers:
The global vaccine adjuvants market is primarily driven by the escalating incidence of allergies and infectious diseases, such as human papillomavirus (HPV), tuberculosis, cancer, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV/AIDS). Moreover, the development of vaccines that offer long-term immunization effects due to the rising need for advanced treatment options for both existing and emerging fatal diseases is positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, several favorable initiatives by governments of numerous countries to promote immunization and ongoing research and development (R&D) for the introduction of new therapeutics have catalyzed market growth. Furthermore, key players are developing novel adjuvants, including AS01, ISCOM & ISCOMMATRIX, and AS02, which are undergoing clinical trials, thereby contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including significant development in healthcare infrastructure, improvements in adjuvants for human consumption, and the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, are also anticipated to propel the market growth.
Vaccine Adjuvants Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
Adjuvance Tecchnologies Inc.
Adjuvatis
Agenus Inc.
Brenntag SE
Chemtrade Logistics Inc.
CSL Limited
Croda International Plc
Invivogen
Novavax Inc.
OZ Biosciences
Virometix AG.
The report has segmented the market based on product type, route of administration, diseases and application.
Breakup by Product Type:
Adjuvant Emulsions
Pathogen Components
Particulate Adjuvants
Combination Adjuvants
Others
Breakup by Route of Administration:
Oral
Intramuscular
Intranasal
Subcutaneous
Intradermal
Others
Breakup by Diseases:
Cancer
Infectious Diseases
Others
Breakup by Application:
Research
Commercial
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
