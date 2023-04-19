Vaccine Adjuvants Market Size to Reach US$ 1,812 Million by 2028 | Industry CAGR of 12.4%

Vaccine Adjuvants Market Report 2023 To 2028

The global vaccine adjuvants market size reach US$ 1,812 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4% during 2023-2028.

NY 11249, BROOKLYN, USA, April 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Vaccine Adjuvants Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The global vaccine adjuvants market size reached US$ 884 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,812 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4% during 2023-2028.

Market Overview:

Vaccine adjuvants refer to compounds that enhance the immunogenic response of the body to antigens, resulting in improved long-term protection against infections. The only adjuvants approved for human use are aluminum salts and MF59. At present, vaccine adjuvants are gaining immense traction across the globe as they help elevate antibody titers, minimize the required antigen dosage, stimulate a quick immune response and long-term memory, and enhance immune response among the young and geriatric population.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vaccine-adjuvants-market/requestsample

Vaccine Adjuvants Market Trends and Drivers:

The global vaccine adjuvants market is primarily driven by the escalating incidence of allergies and infectious diseases, such as human papillomavirus (HPV), tuberculosis, cancer, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV/AIDS). Moreover, the development of vaccines that offer long-term immunization effects due to the rising need for advanced treatment options for both existing and emerging fatal diseases is positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, several favorable initiatives by governments of numerous countries to promote immunization and ongoing research and development (R&D) for the introduction of new therapeutics have catalyzed market growth. Furthermore, key players are developing novel adjuvants, including AS01, ISCOM & ISCOMMATRIX, and AS02, which are undergoing clinical trials, thereby contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including significant development in healthcare infrastructure, improvements in adjuvants for human consumption, and the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, are also anticipated to propel the market growth.

Vaccine Adjuvants Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Adjuvance Tecchnologies Inc.

Adjuvatis

Agenus Inc.

Brenntag SE

Chemtrade Logistics Inc.

CSL Limited

Croda International Plc

Invivogen

Novavax Inc.

OZ Biosciences

Virometix AG.

The report has segmented the market based on product type, route of administration, diseases and application.

Breakup by Product Type:

Adjuvant Emulsions

Pathogen Components

Particulate Adjuvants

Combination Adjuvants

Others

Breakup by Route of Administration:

Oral

Intramuscular

Intranasal

Subcutaneous

Intradermal

Others

Breakup by Diseases:

Cancer

Infectious Diseases

Others

Breakup by Application:

Research

Commercial

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Ask Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/2UNDdhq

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Trending Reports:

Acne Drugs Market Report- http://bit.ly/3k8zB5Z

Diabetes Drugs and Diagnostics Market Report- http://bit.ly/3k8zwzd

Plastic Surgery Instruments Market Report- http://bit.ly/3Qubbjs

Hemodialysis Market Report- http://bit.ly/3GYRxJj

Medical Billing Outsourcing Market Report- http://bit.ly/3izLeSP

Dental Practice Management Software Market Report- http://bit.ly/3BgirZM

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Report- http://bit.ly/3UF1Zcu

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.