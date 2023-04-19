At 45.0% CAGR, Medical Exoskeleton Market Size to Surpass USD 6.25 Billion by 2030 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing number of individuals with physical disabilities and subsequent rise in demand for effective rehabilitation approaches is a significant factor

Medical Exoskeleton Market Size – USD 0.22 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 45.0%, Market Trends – Large investments for the development of exoskeleton technology” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Medical Exoskeleton Market research report published by Emergen Research describes in detail the vital aspects of the Medical Exoskeleton market on a global and regional level. The Report includes the approximate study of different segments in terms of overall growth, development, opportunity, business strategies, procedures, etc. The report contains the fundamentals produced and advancements by different applications Share and The latest trend gaining momentum in the market that increases awareness about the Medical Exoskeleton market. The report supplies a comprehensive analysis of business aspects like global Medical Exoskeleton market size, recent technological advances, and inventions. The research report consists of an introduction of the market, key players, opportunities, restraints, product and type classification, and overall market analysis.

The global medical exoskeleton market size is expected to reach USD 6.25 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 45.0% in 2030, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Large investments in the development of exoskeleton technology is driving revenue growth of the medical exoskeletons market. For instance, exoskeleton developer Wandercraft secured USD 45 million in Series C funding. Wandercraft is situated in Paris. The cash will be used by the business to develop and market a personal exoskeleton for use in the outdoors and at home, as well as hasten the introduction of Wandercraft's Atalante rehabilitation exoskeleton in the U.S. Atalante is a lower-body exoskeleton that can balance itself and mimics how individuals walk. In 2017, the business started the exoskeleton's clinical trials. In 2019, many drugs received Conformité Européene (CE) marking. With the use of the company's hands-free function, the exoskeleton is made to enable the wearer to move their upper body and torso without restriction. Exoskeletons are used to help physical therapy patients move more quickly and comfortably.

The report aims to provide a determining analysis of the market competition to help the user make a pivotal business analysis. The complete portfolios of the key companies, including their production capacity, revenue share and size, gross margin, sales revenue and margin, growth rate, along with their business strategies and technological developments, have been discussed in the report. The companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include

Cyberdyne Inc.

Ekso Bionics

ReWalk Robotics

Bionik

Rex Bionics Ltd.

Parker Hannifin Corp.

B-Temia

Bioventus

Hocoma

Wearable Robotics srl

The research study also focuses on a comprehensive analysis of market trends, driving factors and constraints affecting the market growth, and opportunities for business development and expansion.

The report further discusses in detail the market segmentation based on types and applications.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Hardware

Sensors

Gyroscopes

Microphones

Accelerometers

Tilt Sensors

Force/Torque Sensors

Position Sensors

Others

Actuators

Electrical

Pneumatic

Hydraulic

Piezoelectric

Power Sources

Control Systems/Controllers

Others

Software

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Powered

Passive

Extremity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Lower Extremity

Upper Extremity

Full Body

The research study on the global Medical Exoskeleton market provides a complete detail-oriented assessment of this market and provides an accurate evaluation of market tendencies such as revenue estimations and shares, current market value, future market valuation, and market size over the forecast years. The report focuses on the evaluation of the given market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report provides details of the market considering the geographical landscape that includes North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

Some Important Points Answered in this Medical Exoskeleton Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the Medical Exoskeleton market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the Medical Exoskeleton.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Major benefits of the Medical Exoskeleton report:

The report discusses in detail the changing dynamics of the competitive landscape

The report provides detail-oriented futuristic prospects of factors driving the growth of the market and limitations affecting the market growth

The report gives a comprehensive analysis of the changing dynamics of the market owing to the current scenario

The report provides valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence in the forecast timeline

Thank you for reading our report.

