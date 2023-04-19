Alopecia Treatment Market Size to Reach US$ 4.1 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 4.75% CAGR

Alopecia Treatment Market Report 2023 To 2028

The global alopecia treatment market size reach US$ 4.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.75% during 2023-2028.

NY 11249, BROOKLYN, USA, April 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Alopecia Treatment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The global alopecia treatment market size reached US$ 3.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.75% during 2023-2028.

Market Overview:

Alopecia is a medical condition that causes hair loss on the scalp and other parts of the body. Some common types of alopecia include androgenetic, areata, totalis, universalis, and telogen effluvium and can affect people of all ages, genders, and ethnicities. It can be treated with different solutions, such as topical and oral medications, injections, and hair transplant procedures. These treatments work by blocking the attack of the immune system on the affected area and stimulating hair regrowth. At present, alopecia can be treated by phototherapy or low light laser therapy (LLLT) as it is a less invasive, safer, and more tolerable alternative to traditional treatments.

Alopecia Treatment Market Trends and Drivers:

The global alopecia treatment market is primarily driven by the rising awareness among people regarding available treatments for alopecia. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of hair loss and baldness due to sedentary lifestyles and hectic routines of working professionals has augmented the demand for effective alopecia treatment. Additionally, numerous technological advancements and the introduction of novel, non-invasive treatment methods have catalyzed market growth. Furthermore, the rising investments by private and public agencies to upgrade the healthcare infrastructure is contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities, increasing geriatric population, and continual development of healthcare facilities, are also anticipated to drive the market further.

Alopecia Treatment Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Cellmid Limited

Cipla Limited

Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

HCell Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co. Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The report has segmented the market based on region, drug type, indication, gender, route of administration and distribution channel.

Breakup by Drug Type:

Minoxidil

Finasteride

Others

Breakup by Indication:

Androgenic Alopecia

Alopecia Areata

Alopecia Totalis

Others

Breakup by Gender:

Male

Female

Breakup by Route of Administration:

Oral

Topical

Injectable

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospitals

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

