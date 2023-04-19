Saudi Arabia Personal Loan Market : Opportunity Analysis and Industry With registering a CAGR of 16.3% from 2022 to 2031
High demand for residential houses from expatriates entering the country : Saudi Arabia Personal Loan Market
PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research, the global Saudi Arabia personal loan market study summarizes competitor analysis, business trends, and forthcoming market & technical analysis forecast. Moreover, the study exemplifies the value and major regional trends of the global Saudi Arabia personal loan market in terms of market size, revenue size, and growth opportunities. All data pertaining to the Saudi Arabia personal loan market are gathered from extremely trustworthy sources and carefully examined and verified by market experts.
The Saudi Arabia personal loan market was valued at $146.54 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $670.58 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 16.3% from 2022 to 2031
Personal loan is an amount of money borrowed by an individual for a variety of purposes such as paying for home renovations, consolidate debt, and wedding. In addition, personal loans are generally offered by banks, credit unions, and online loan providers. Moreover, personal loans typically have lower interest rates than credit cards and can be used to consolidate multiple credit card debts into a single and lower-cost monthly payment
Competitive Landscape-
The key players that operate in the Saudi Arabia personal loan market are Abdul Latif Jameel United Finance Company, Al Rajhi Bank, Alinma Bank, Arab National Bank, Bank Albilad, Banque Saudi Fransi, Emirates NBD Bank, Emirates NBD Bank, Emkan Finance Company, Nayifat, Quara Holding, Riyad Bank, SAAB, Tamam Finance, SNB. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.
The report also covers their tactical developments, such as product launches, acquisitions & mergers, new collaborations, joint alliances, research & development, investments, and regional development of significant companies in the industry at a global and regional level.
Assessment of Strategic Partnerships-
The global Saudi Arabia personal loan market is evaluated on the premise of product or service, industry vertical, application, and region. The market has included regions from North America (Mexico, Canada, and the United States), Europe (Italy, Germany, France, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the rest of the continent), Asia-Pacific (Japan, Australia, South Korea, China, India, and the rest of the Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East).
The expert specialists at Allied Market Research keep in-depth analyses of the market environment and accurately predict the necessary driving and restraining factors. The stakeholders can build their business plans on these factors.
Key Points from the Report-
• Top players operating in the Saudi Arabia personal loan market
• Major revenue-generating sectors with regional trends and opportunities
• Regulations and development inclinations
• Portfolios of companies, along with their financial information and investment strategies
• Venture Entrepreneurs
Key Benefits for Stakeholders
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Saudi Arabia personal loan market forecast along with current & future trends to explain the imminent investment pockets.
Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on Saudi Arabia personal loan market trend is provided in the report.
The Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.
The Saudi Arabia personal loan market analysis from 2022 to 2031 is provided to determine the market potential.
Saudi Arabia Personal Loan Market Report Highlights
• By Type
P2P Marketplace
Balance Sheet
• By Marital Status
Married
Single
Others
• By Consumer Age
Less than 30
30-50
More than 50
• By End-User
Salaried
Male
Female
Others
Business
• Key Market Players
Abdul Latif Jameel United Finance Company
Al Rajhi Bank
Alinma Bank
Arab National Bank
Bank Albilad
Banque Saudi Fransi
Emirates NBD Bank
Emkan Finance Company
Nayifat
Quara Holding
Riyad Bank
SAAB
Tamam Finance
SNB
