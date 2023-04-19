IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

Identity Verification Market is anticipated to reach USD 35.2 billion at a CAGR of 14.30% CAGR by 2030

Global Identity Verification market is expected to register a CAGR of 14.30% from 2022 to 2030 and hold a value of over USD 35.2 Billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023

According to MRFR analysis, the global "Identity Verification market" is expected to register a CAGR of 14.30% from 2022 to 2030 and hold a value of over USD 35.2 Billion by 2030.

The Identity Verification Market refers to the use of technology and processes to verify the identity of individuals in order to prevent fraud and ensure secure access to various services and resources. It includes various solutions such as biometric verification, document verification, facial recognition, and others.
COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the Identity Verification Market. The pandemic has led to a rapid increase in the adoption of digital services and remote working, resulting in an increased demand for identity verification solutions. The market has seen a significant rise in the use of biometric verification and facial recognition solutions to enable remote onboarding and authentication of customers and employees.

Key players

Some of the key market players are

• IDEMIA (France)
• Jumio (US)
• Experian (Ireland)
• GBG (UK)
• Equifax (US)
• Mitek Systems (US)
• Thales Group (France)
• LexisNexis Risk Solutions (US)
• Onfido (UK)
• Trulioo (Canada) and
• Acuant (US) (US)

Market Segmentation

The Global Identity Verification market has been segmented into based on component, type, deployment, organization size and vertical.

Based on the Component: Solutions and services

Based on Type: non-biometrics and biometrics

Based on Deployment Mode: on-premises and cloud

Regional Analysis

Regionally, North America holds the largest market share in the Identity Verification Market due to the presence of major vendors in the region, along with the high adoption rate of digital solutions. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate due to the increasing adoption of digital services and rising internet penetration in the region.

Based on Organization Size: SMEs and large corporations

Based on Verticals: Verticals include BFSI, government and defence, healthcare and life sciences, retail, and eCommerce, Energy and utilities in IT and ITeS

