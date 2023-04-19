EV PowerHouse Brings a Smarter Way to Charge EVs in Australia
EV PowerHouse, an EV charger distributor based in Australia, offers a 30-Day Money Back Guarantee on all its EV charging solutions.
The EV charger I purchased recently was really great. The charger with the mobile app and Wi-Fi work all together to provide a great workstation. It was much cheaper than other competitors.”ALEXANDRIA, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global EV marketplace is high on entrepreneurial energy and growing consumer segment curiosity, and the landscape for EVs in Australia is also witnessing an encouraging trend. Limited restrictions coupled with some noteworthy initiatives from the government in the form of incentives and relief packages have helped the Electric Vehicles (EVs) market in Australia gain momentum in recent years. And this surge in demand for fuel-efficient, high-performance, and low-emission vehicles, has understandably translated into the need for resourceful EV Charging Solutions. Brands such as EV PowerHouse have recognized this requirement and are focused on making sophisticated, dependable & durable electric vehicle charging accessible.
As the number of EVs plying on the road increases, the charging infrastructure needs to expand steadily to keep up with the demand. Consumers expect the same services, simplicity, and autonomy for EV charging as they do for fuelling conventional vehicles. If EV-charging solutions cannot deliver a simple charging infrastructure, the possible damages include hampering the growth that the Australian EV market is expected to have. Smart charging conforms to these customer needs. Smart Charging means drivers can intelligently manage how their electric vehicle charges by connecting it to the grid. As opposed to traditional (or dumb) charging devices that are not connected to the cloud, smart charging allows the EV charging station owner to monitor, manage, and restrict the use of their devices remotely to optimize energy consumption.
When a vehicle is ‘smart charging’, the charger is essentially communicating with the car, the charging operator, and the utility company through data connectivity. In other words, whenever drivers plug in the EV, the charger automatically sends them important data so they can optimize charging. Thus, smart charging allows the charging operator (be it an individual with a charger at their home or a business owner with multiple charging stations) to manage how much energy to allocate to any plugged-in EV. The amount used can vary depending on how many people are using the power source at that time, putting less pressure on the grid.
Smart charging also prevents charging operators from exceeding the maximum energy capacity of their building, as defined by local grid capacities and their chosen energy tariff. Smart charging also allows utility companies to define certain limits for energy consumption. This ensures that the grid is not overloaded by using more energy than what is being produced. This means a smarter, interconnected EV-charging ecosystem that reduces wastages and overheads and most importantly, economizes energy utilization to ensure that EV charging is even more eco-friendly.
Electric vehicle owners or even businesses can purchase smart EV chargers from reliable dealers like EV PowerHouse which stock the largest collection of smart EV chargers in Australia, providing people with a wider range of options. Their innovative and intelligent charging stations also come with a 2-year warranty.
“The EV charger I purchased recently was really great. It’s very convenient and works efficiently. The charger with the mobile app and Wi-Fi works all together to provide a great workstation. It was much cheaper than other competitors and very easy to install.” – Sam Chachnie
Some people might be slightly skeptical of smart chargers and question their competence but they should understand the difference between traditional EV chargers and smart EV charging where the latter represents the technology leap in this domain. The main difference between traditional EV chargers and their more intelligent counterparts revolves around connection & customization. Smart EV chargers offer inherent data connection and customization opportunities to the charging operators. They are future-proof solutions that can add & remove features as technology progresses or a user’s requirements change.
Governing bodies, businesses, and consumers alike should be looking at smart EV charger installation in their homes and other desired locations based on the ground-breaking power-sharing features that smart EV charging systems provide. They can invest in solar-optimized smart chargers like Wallbox Pulsar Plus 22kW. It is certified water and dust resistant with IP54 and IK08 protection ratings, allowing for safe installation indoors or outdoors. It can be connected to any smart device via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. People can get a free express delivery of this powerful electric vehicle charger through EV charger distributors like EV PowerHouse. Their Wallbox EV charging station works for all Type 2 socketed electric cars and offers rapid stable charging compatible with models from Audi, BMW, BYD, MG, Tesla, Nissan, Renault, Volkswagen, Kia, Mercedes, Peugeot, Hyundai, Fiat, Porsche, Toyota, and more.
Sometimes, it can be confusing to distinguish fast charging from smart charging. Fast charging simply involves putting more electricity into an EV’s battery at a faster rate - in other words, charging up the battery quicker. Smart charging, as mentioned above, allows vehicle owners, businesses, and network operators to control how much energy EVs are taking from the grid and when. While quick charging is about how quickly the charging cycle is completed, smart charging is about a more efficient and better-optimized charging experience.
The majority of charging stations found in workplaces or homes have a maximum charging power of 3 kW and they take around 6 to 12 hours to charge an EV. Fast-charging stations can charge with a maximum power of 7 kW to 22 kW and take between 1 to 6 hours to fully charge an EV. They are generally found in public spaces. Rapid EV chargers can charge with a maximum power of between 50 kW and 150 kW, taking around 20 to 40 minutes to charge an EV to nearly 80%. Ultra-fast EV chargers, that are just coming to market, have capacities of 150 kW or higher and can charge an EV battery up to 75% to 100% in under 45 minutes.
In conclusion, smart EV charging station adoption is the next step in the future of EV infrastructure. EV smart chargers optimize energy consumption, save money for consumers and businesses, and will further integrate renewable energy resources into the grid. For people interested in smart charging solutions, EV PowerHouse, an EV charger manufacturer in Australia, is the place to explore. It is the ultimate destination for all personal, business, and commercial electric vehicle charging solutions.
