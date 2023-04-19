Advancements in Train Control Management Systems: Market Trends and Opportunities Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Train Control Management System

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Train Control Management System Market by Component (Vehicle Control Unit, Mobile Communication Gateway, Human Machine Interface, and Others), Solution (Communication-based Train Control, Positive Train Control, and Integrated Train Control), Network Type (Ethernet Consist Network (ECN), Multifunctional Vehicle Bus (MVB), and Wired Train Bus (WTB)), and Train Type (Metros & High Speed Trains, Electric Multiple Units, and Diesel Multiple Units): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, The global train control management system market was valued at $3.13 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $5.09 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2020 to 2027.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐚𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2337

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥 𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕 -

Based on component, the vehicle control unit segment accounted for nearly half of the global train control management system market, share in 2019, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2027. This is due to its application in the field of crew human machine interface (HMIs) management, SIL & safety applications, fleet management, lighting management, battery charge monitoring, and other crucial application. At the same time, the human machine interface segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 10.3% throughout the forecast period.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 -

Based on solution, the positive train control segment contributed to nearly two-thirds of the global train control management system market revenue in 2019, and is projected to dominate 2027. This is due to its ability to map train collisions over speed derailment and other potential dangerous situations. On the other hand, integrated train control segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 12.2% from 2020 to 2027. Advantages offered such as enhanced safety & throughput, and its robust & cost-effectiveness drive the growth of the segment.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/train-control-management-system-market/purchase-options

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 -

Rapid disruption in the supply chain in railway sector due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the hard hit countries such as France, Italy, Spain, has led to the operational disturbance that delayed the ability of companies operating in the railway sector to finalize financial statements. In addition, unavailability of skilled workforce due to lockdown impacted the train control management system market significantly.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 -

On the basis of component, the human–machine interface segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.

By solution, the positive train control segment is the highest contributor to the global market, in terms of revenue.

Region wise, LAMEA registers the highest growth , followed by North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 -

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Knorr-Bremse

Alstom

Thales Group

EKE Group

Bombardier

Hitachi, Ltd.

Siemens

Toshiba Corporation

ABB

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2337