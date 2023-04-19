Joint Reconstruction Devices Market Share & Size Worth USD 36.81 Billion By 2027 | Emergen Research

The factors projected to drive the market during the forecast period are global demand for minimally invasive diagnostic.

The global Joint Reconstruction Devices Market is expected to reach USD 36.81 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Reports about the global Joint Reconstruction Devices market provide a comprehensive overview of the market, including market size, revenue growth rate, industry statistics, revenue shares among regional markets, gross profits, production costs, and product portfolios Joint Reconstruction Devices industry projections and qualitative and quantitative assessments have been provided by the report's authors.

The global Joint Reconstruction Devices Market is expected to reach USD 36.81 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growing incidences of orthopedic and musculoskeletal disorders causing discomfort, weakness, and inflammation in joints like knee, hip, shoulder, and ankle, among others, and the need to treat them is likely to drive the market growth in the forecast period. Moreover, a rise in life expectancy leads to rising cases associated with joint disorders, particularly in developing nations, hence substantially driving the market growth of joint reconstruction devices.

A growth in the population of elderly people in the countries in the APAC region including China, India, South Korea, and Japan would raise demand for joint reconstruction devices. The APAC region is experiencing a considerable rise in the population of people aged more than 65 years, thus requiring frequent usage of joint replacement devices attributed to the aging bone tissues. As per the WHO (World Health Organization), the mean life expectancy of people is 82.3 years of age and 83.7 years of age in South Korea and Japan, respectively. As a result, a growing geriatric population at a higher risk of becoming affected by musculoskeletal disorders, demand for various joint reconstruction devices and is expected to increase over the coming next 5-7 years.

Key Highlights from the Report

By type, the ankle type accounted for a revenue of USD 5.69 billion in 2019 in the joint reconstruction devices market and is likely to rise with a CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period as they are designed to provide patients with faster and longer-term relief, conducted through arthroscopy.

By technique, the arthroscopy technique is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.1% in the forecasted period as many of these procedures are conducted under local anesthetics, reducing the overall procedure rate directly related to the rising incidence of the disorders correlated with the joint.

By application, orthopedic clinic applications are significant contributors to the joint reconstruction devices market, due to the broad population of cases comprising primarily of people recovering from orthopedic disorders as they are surgically implanted, were mostly treated in clinics.

The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Joint Reconstruction Devices market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others. The report also discusses the initiatives taken by the key companies to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

Nuvasive Inc., Aesculap Implant Systems LLC, Stryker, Smith & Nephew, Medtronic, CONMED Corporation, Zimmer-Biomet, DJO Global Inc., DePuy Synthes Companies, Microport Scientific Corporation

Regional Landscape section of the Joint Reconstruction Devices report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report bifurcates the Joint Reconstruction Devices market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Joint Reconstruction Devices Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Joint Reconstruction Devices Market on the basis of type, technique, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Knee

Hip

Shoulder

Ankle

Others

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Joint replacement

Osteotomy

Arthroscopy

Resurfacing

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinic

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals.

