Rising Demand for Non-Invasive Sleep Apnea Treatment Drives Growth in Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market

Exploring the Booming Market of Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐚𝐩𝐧𝐞𝐚 𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐢𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬, 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 $516.4 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2021. 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐨𝐟 $2,337.7 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2031. 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝐚 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 16.3% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2022 𝐭𝐨 2031.

One of the key factors contributing to the increasing demand for sleep apnea oral appliances is the rising awareness about sleep disorders and their impact on overall health. Sleep apnea, a common sleep disorder that causes interruptions in breathing during sleep, has been linked to various health issues such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and obesity. As awareness about the consequences of untreated sleep apnea grows, more individuals are seeking effective treatment options, including oral appliances.

Another factor driving the growth of the sleep apnea oral appliances market is the increasing preference for non-invasive treatment options. Unlike continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines, which are the standard treatment for sleep apnea and require the use of a mask and air pressure, oral appliances are less invasive and more comfortable to use. This has led to a growing preference for oral appliances among patients who are unable to tolerate CPAP or are seeking alternative treatment options.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

1. Dentsply Sirona

2. DynaFlex

3. Oventus

4. Panthera Dental

5. ProSomnus Sleep Technologies

6. ResMed

7. SICAT GmbH and Co. KG

8. SomnoMed

9. Tomed GmbH

10. Whole You

𝐒𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐀𝐩𝐧𝐞𝐚 𝐎𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

1. Mandibular Advancement Devices (MADs): These devices are the most commonly prescribed type of oral appliances for sleep apnea. They work by advancing the lower jaw forward, which helps to keep the airway open during sleep. MADs are often adjustable, allowing for customization to the individual patient's needs.

2. Tongue Stabilizing Devices (TSDs): These devices work by holding the tongue in a forward position, which helps to prevent it from blocking the airway during sleep. TSDs are typically used as an alternative to MADs for patients who are unable to tolerate the forward positioning of the jaw.

3. Rapid Maxillary Expansion (RME) devices: These devices are used primarily for treating sleep apnea in children. RME devices work by widening the upper jaw to create more space for the tongue, helping to prevent airway blockage during sleep.

The severity of sleep apnea is typically categorized as mild, moderate, or severe, based on the number of breathing disruptions that occur during sleep. Sleep apnea oral appliances can be prescribed for patients across all severity levels.

The use of sleep apnea oral appliances is not limited by gender, and both males and females can benefit from these devices as part of their sleep apnea treatment plan.

Sleep apnea can affect individuals of different age groups, and oral appliances can be prescribed for patients of various ages. Age groups commonly considered for sleep apnea treatment include those less than 40 years old, 41 to 50 years old, 51 to 60 years old, and 60 years and above.

Sleep apnea oral appliances can be used in different end user settings, including:

1. Hospitals and Sleep Laboratories: Sleep apnea oral appliances may be prescribed and used in hospital or sleep laboratory settings, where patients undergo sleep studies to diagnose and monitor their sleep apnea.

2. Clinics and Office Facilities: Oral appliances for sleep apnea may also be prescribed and used in clinics or office facilities by sleep medicine specialists or dentists who are trained in dental sleep medicine.

3. Home Care Settings: Sleep apnea oral appliances are increasingly being used in home care settings, where patients can use the devices in the comfort of their own homes. Home care settings can include the patient's own residence or long-term care facilities.

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

1. North America: This region includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. North America is expected to be a significant market for sleep apnea oral appliances due to the high prevalence of sleep apnea in the region and the increasing awareness about sleep disorders. The presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure and favorable reimbursement policies for sleep apnea treatment also contribute to the growth of the market in North America.

2. Europe: This region includes countries like Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe. Europe is expected to have a significant market share for sleep apnea oral appliances due to the growing awareness about sleep disorders, increasing prevalence of sleep apnea, and favorable reimbursement policies in some European countries. The presence of a large geriatric population in Europe also drives the demand for sleep apnea oral appliances.

3. Asia-Pacific: This region includes countries like China, Japan, India, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be a fast-growing market for sleep apnea oral appliances due to the increasing prevalence of sleep apnea in the region, rising healthcare expenditure, and growing awareness about sleep disorders. In addition, rapid urbanization, changing lifestyle, and increasing disposable income in countries like China and India are expected to drive the demand for sleep apnea oral appliances.

4. LAMEA: This region includes countries like Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the rest of LAMEA. LAMEA is expected to witness significant growth in the sleep apnea oral appliances market due to the increasing prevalence of sleep apnea, improving healthcare infrastructure, and growing awareness about sleep disorders in the region. The rising geriatric population and changing lifestyle factors also contribute to the market growth in LAMEA.

