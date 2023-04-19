Flavored Water Market Is Anticipated To Increase At A Stable CAGR: Trends & Growth | Harvest Hill Holdings, LLC, Hint

The introduction of innovative flavors by market players in the flavored water industry to pique customer interest & give a lucrative potential for growth

PORTLAND, OR, US, April 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐯𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟏𝟕.𝟕𝟖𝟖.𝟗 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟑𝟏,𝟐𝟔𝟒.𝟐 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟓% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎. Flavored water is non-alcoholic bottled drinking water that is rich in minerals and has improved flavor. It is available in as still, sparkling, and functional water infused with natural flavors. Sparkling flavored water combines carbonation with additional minerals, whereas functional flavored water has additional ingredients such as protein, vitamins, herbs, botanicals, and alkaloids that are beneficial for health.

Addition of new flavors and product varieties to flavored water, fortifying flavored water with minerals, alkaloids, and antioxidants, and robust branding and advertising by market playershave boosted the growth of the global flavored water market. However, rise in availability of alternatives anddental problems due to the usage ofadditives and sweeteners in flavored waterhinder the market growth. On the contrary, emergence of online shopping and eco-friendly packaging of flavored water are expected to open new opportunities in the future.

Regional Outlook:

By geography, North America garnered the major share in 2020, contributing to more thantwo-fifths of the global flavored water market. This is due to the rising awareness and increase in marketing activities in developing nations such as U.S., Mexico, and Canada. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region would manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.4% throughout the estimated period.

Leading Key Players

The players operating in the global flavored water market have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their flavored water market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Danone SA, Disruptive Beverages, Inc., Harvest Hill Holdings, LLC, Hint, Inc., Keurig Dr. Pepper, Inc., Miami Bay Beverage Company, LLC, Nestle SA., Pepsico, Inc., The Coca Cola Company, Unique Foods (Canada), Inc., National Beverage Corporation, New York Spring Beverage, Inc. Frozen Garden, LLC., Drink Simple, Inc., Spindrift Beverage Co., Inc, Just Goods, Inc., Vitamin Well AB, Functional Beverage Company, AcquaMinerale San Benedetto S.p.A., and Waterloo Sparkling Water Corp.

By product type, the sparkling water segment accounted for more thanthree-fourths of the global flavored water market share in 2020, and is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is owing to the wide availability of flavored water in the market, high market penetration, and refreshing taste offered to the consumers. The functional water segment, however, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.2% by 2030.

Dietary sugar is used for the preparation of flavored water. It adds taste to the product, ensuring that the water maintains its distinct taste and increases the shelf life. Sugar in the diet, particularly in liquid form, increases the risk of dental cavities, obesity, and type 2 diabetes. In 2016 Soft Drinks Industry Levy, introduced sugar tax, and in 2018 it was implemented and was adopted by 39 countries from different regions.

