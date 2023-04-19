Matt Strickland, a fifth-generation Virginian, Republican candidate for the VA Senate announces first quarter numbers

PRESS RELEASE: Matt Strickland, a fifth-generation Virginian, is running as a Republican candidate for the VA Senate, announces first quarter numbers.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Matt Strickland, a fifth-generation Virginian and owner of Gourmeltz, is running as a Republican candidate for the VA Senate, representing Virginia’s 27th District. In the first quarter of 2023, the Matt Strickland campaign again proves why he's the grassroots candidate for Senate District 27. For the second straight reporting period, Matt Strickland's campaign brought in thirteen times the number of small-dollar donors across the 27th District than his opponent, with a total of 178 small-dollar donations compared to his opponent with 13 small-dollar total donations. Overall the Strickland campaign has brought in a total of 813 donations, far outpacing his opponent.
Strickland stated.."I am proud to announce that I have surpassed every candidate with low-dollar donations to my campaign for Virginia State Senate. These low-dollar donations equal the votes and the voices of the people. 100% of my support and campaign contributions are from the voter."
Strickland concluded. "It's time to show these crooked politicians what leadership is and how to properly represent the people of Virginia. I will not retreat or allow these corrupt politicians to ignore the values that built the greatest nation this world has ever seen. I am a true Virginian born and ready to serve the great state of Virginia."
From a decade of fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan, Army combat veteran Matt Strickland knows what honor, courage, and commitment look like, from serving on the front lines of the battle to the front lines of running a business in the Fredericksburg area of Virginia. This state and this country mean everything to him.
About Matt Strickland:
Matt Strickland is an Army Veteran that spent almost an entire decade fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan. Inspired by his grandfather, who served as an Infantryman with the 3rd Army under General Patton in World War II, Matt joined the Army in 2001 at the age of 17 and served as a Combat Medic in the 25th Infantry, as well as a Counter Assault Team Medic with Blackwater.
After Matt’s extensive service to his country, he became a small business owner, opening his restaurant, Gourmeltz.
In 2020, Matt stood up to then Governor Northam’s unconstitutional covid mandates. Gourmeltz opened without restrictions, ensuring citizens’ constitutional rights were not infringed upon, regardless of the consequences. Matt opposed the unconstitutional mandates. The people stood with Gourmeltz, and the restaurant was filled with Patriots from open to close.
Despite numerous threats and attempts to shut down Gourmeltz by the state and federal government, he remained open and stood with the people. The Attorney General of Virginia sued Matt in an attempt to shut their doors, but Matt won. It restored his hope for our country’s future, and sparked his desire to run for state senate.
Through his fight against the tyrannical government, Matt realized a void in Virginia politics. None of his elected officials stood beside him in his fight against Northam and the overreaching mandates; they were silent on the issue. He wants to show these idle politicians what leadership is and how to represent the people they serve. Matt has been influenced by President Trump’s leadership skills, and he wants to bring the America First mindset to the Virginia government.
