Dr Joydip Majumder's vibrant picture book portrays hospitals in a fun way

"Animal Clinic" Shows Kids Brighter Side of Medical Facilities
UNITED KINGDOM, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- When it is time for a doctor's visit, children often get anxious, fearing white-robed figures with scary syringes and stethoscopes. In "Animal Clinic," a children's picture book written by a physician called Dr Joydip Majumder, young readers will get a glimpse of everyday life in a busy clinic staffed by animals. With this they will get a better appreciation of the work medical professionals do and fret less when they visit their physician.
"Animal Clinic" follows anthropomorphic animals who staff the titular medical facility and work hard to fulfill their jobs and tend to their patients. The clinic is very busy but all the animals working there are experienced. Some might not be happy with their work and grumble, but that is a realistic part of adult life and employment, particularly in jobs that can be challenging.
But at the end of the day they all have fun providing care for their patients. This story is based on the author's experiences as well as the personalities he encountered in his medical career. His inspiration came from thinking of stories to tell his own children and as a physician his tales were based on his life experiences in the medical field.
By showing everyday life in medical facilities, “Animal Clinic” can help young readers overcome their anxiety towards medical professionals and understand the important work that they do, such as helping patients - including young kids - become healthy again.
About the Author
Dr Joydip Majumder is a physician based in Blackpool, North West England. A medical educator who leads training on junior doctors and medical students, he enjoys running, tennis and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. The author has three children and a wife.
