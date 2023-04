Exploring the Growing Demand for Sperm Bank Services: An Overview of the Global Sperm Bank Market

Sperm Bank Market allied

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A sperm bank is a place where sperm from donors is collected, stored, and made available for use in assisted reproductive technologies (ART) such as artificial insemination or in vitro fertilization (IVF).

According to the report, the global sperm bank industry was estimated at $4.74 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $4.86 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027.

The sperm bank market refers to the industry of businesses and organizations that offer sperm donation services, including the collection, testing, and storage of donor sperm.

People who are unable to conceive a child through traditional means, such as heterosexual couples with male infertility, single women, or same-sex couples, may choose to use sperm donation services to achieve pregnancy.

Sperm banks typically offer a variety of donor profiles to choose from, including information on the donor's physical characteristics, medical history, and personal interests.

The sperm bank market is regulated by government agencies to ensure the safety of donors and recipients and to prevent the spread of sexually transmitted infections.

Increase in incidences of male and female infertility, supportive government initiatives, and rise in acceptance among people fuel the growth of the global sperm bank market. On the other hand, high cost and low success rate of treatment impede the growth to some extent. However, technological advancements are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐-๐Ÿ๐Ÿ— ๐ฌ๐œ๐ž๐ง๐š๐ซ๐ข๐จ:

The outbreak of the pandemic gave way to a sharp decline in the number of sperm donations, due to extended lockdowns across the world.

Most reproductive centers happened to restrict their daily activities. Also, several threats and concerns about insemination treatment, sperm donation, and cryopreservation such as adulteration of semen samples and transmission of infectious diseases in due course of the treatment impacted the market negatively.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ฌ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ฆ ๐›๐š๐ง๐ค ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ž๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ฅ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ, ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ข๐ง๐ :

Heterosexual couples with male infertility: These couples may use donor sperm to conceive if the male partner has a low sperm count, poor sperm motility, or other issues that prevent successful conception.

Single women: Women who want to have a child on their own may choose to use donor sperm in artificial insemination or IVF.

Same-sex couples: Lesbian couples may use donor sperm to conceive, while gay male couples may use a surrogate mother and donor eggs to have a child.

People with genetic disorders: Individuals with genetic disorders that can be passed down to their offspring may choose to use donor sperm to reduce the risk of passing on the disorder.

Cancer patients: Men who have undergone cancer treatment that affects their fertility may choose to store their sperm in a sperm bank before treatment to preserve their ability to have children in the future.

๐‡๐ž๐ซ๐ž ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ญ๐ž๐ง ๐ค๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ฌ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ฆ ๐›๐š๐ง๐ค ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐š๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ฆ๐ฒ ๐œ๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ ๐๐š๐ญ๐ž:

Androcryos

California Cryobank

Cryos International

FairFax Cryobank

European Sperm Bank

Xytex Corporation

New England Cryogenic Center (NECC)

Seattle Sperm Bank

The World Egg Bank

Manhattan Cryobank

