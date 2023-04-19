The Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Growth to reach USD 8,443.8 Million in 2030-Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing R&D activities in healthcare and rising incidence of cancer are some of the key factors driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The nucleic acid isolation and purification market size was USD 3,723.0 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing acceptance of nucleic-based tests in clinical diagnostics, increased use of sequencing techniques to discover and diagnose diseases, and rapid technical breakthroughs in biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors are major factors driving market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market, By Product (Kits and Reagents, Instruments), Isolation & purification type (DNA, RNA), By Application, By Method, By End User, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Market Overview

The nucleic acid isolation and purification market refers to the industry involved in the production and distribution of products and services used to extract, purify, and analyze DNA and RNA molecules from various sources, such as blood, tissues, cells, and other biological materials.

The market dynamics for the nucleic acid isolation and purification market are influenced by various factors, including technological advancements, increasing research and development activities, growing demand for personalized medicine, and the rising prevalence of infectious diseases and genetic disorders.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The precision medicine segment revenue is expected to expand at a substantially rapid CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing number of patients undergoing predictive diagnosis and increasing prevalence of cancer. Furthermore, innovation and availability of new isolation and purification methods is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market. For instance, in November 2021, Cleveland Clinic expanded its advanced genomic testing platform as the standard of care for patients with cancer.

This expanded capability to test tumor samples involves whole exome sequencing, which examines all portions of DNA in the genes that are responsible for making proteins in body and RNA sequencing that assesses how these proteins are encoded. With advancements in precision therapies and diagnostics, coupled with breakthrough innovations, such as nucleic acid isolation and purification and big genomic data, the segment is expected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period.

Magnetic bead-based extraction kit is designed for manual or automated extraction of viral DNA and RNA allowing for simultaneous viral nucleic acid purification from human plasma, serum, cell swabs, urine and other bodily liquids. In addition, use of magnetic beads also eliminates need for centrifugation, which sometimes leads to breaking or degradation of nucleic acids. This is also expected to drive demand for magnetic beads and contribute to revenue growth of this segment over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

This report identifies the prominent companies in the market for Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification. This section of the report focuses on the geographic scope and production facilities of these companies. According to our analysts, the prominent players are placing a greater emphasis on offering products at competitive prices in order to obtain a competitive advantage.

The report analyses various facets of the market's competitive landscape, such as the regulatory standards and industry-wide policies enacted in the past few years. Our team of industry experts has utilized a number of potent analytical tools, such as Porter's Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to provide a comprehensive overview of the global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification market and identify the most important growth trends.

Key Questions for Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Analysis.

What are the current and projected market size and growth rates for nucleic acid isolation and purification products?

What are the key drivers and restraints affecting the growth of the nucleic acid isolation and purification market?

What are the major applications of nucleic acid isolation and purification products in research and clinical settings?

What are the different types of nucleic acid isolation and purification products available in the market and how do they compare in terms of quality and cost-effectiveness?

What are the major trends in the nucleic acid isolation and purification market in terms of technology, product development, and distribution channels?

Research Methodology

Emergen Research follows a cohesive methodology to reduce the residual errors to a minimum level by refining the scope, validating through primary insights, and nurturing the in-house database on a regular basis. A dynamic model is formulated to capture the regular fluctuations in the market and thereby, being updated with any shifts in the market dynamics.

SECONDARY RESEARCH MODEL

Extensive data is obtained and cumulated on a substantial basis during the inception phase of the research process. The data accumulated is consistently filtered through validation from the in-house database, paid sources, annual report of companies, SEC filings, government press release, pricing databases and many more.

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

Leading companies profiled in the report are:

QIAGEN, Danaher,

Illumina Inc.,

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.,

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,

Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies,

GE Healthcare, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.,

Promega Corporation

Market Segmentation by product type:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Kits & Reagents

Instruments

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

RNA

DNA

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Column-Based

Magnetic Bead-Based

Reagent-Based

Others

Major Regions Covered in the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nucleic-acid-isolation-and-purification-market

