Wound Debridement Market Size Depth Analysis Worth USD 1,866.4 Million 2032 | Emergen research

Increasing prevalence of diabetes and associated wounds is a significant factor driving global wound debridement market revenue growth

Wound Debridement Market Size – USD 927.0 Million in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.2%, Market Trends –” — EMARGEN RESEARCH

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global wound debridement market size is expected to reach USD 1,866.4 Million in 2032 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising number of awareness programs for wound care and management and treatment is a major factor driving market revenue growth. Numerous wound treatment and preventive programs have been established to raise awareness about seriousness of the wound.

For example, Healogics, a U.S.-based provider of wound care services, launched its Healogics Wound Care Awareness Campaign from June 7–11, 2021, for a week, to raise awareness for their chronic wound healing program. This program aimed to provide resources to both individuals and healthcare professionals to enhance health, treat wounds, and avoid amputations. In addition, numerous workshops have been focusing on severity of the wound and how to treat these wound.

Market revenue growth is restrained by high cost of wound debridement. Chronic non-healing wounds afflict 8.2 million Medicare beneficiaries, or around 15% of population. A realistic estimate of annual cost is USD 28 billion when the wound is listed as primary diagnosis on the claim. A conservative estimate of cost of wounds is USD 31.7 billion. The most expensive hospital outpatients were predicted to cost between USD 9.9 and USD 11.4 billion, indicating a considerable shift in spending from inpatient to outpatient settings. Most expensive chronic wounds, after cost of infections, were surgical wounds (USD 11.7 to USD 13 billion) and diabetic foot ulcers (USD 6.2 to USD 6.9 billion).

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Smith+Nephew, L&R Group, Convatec Inc., Integra LifeSciences, Zimmer Biomet, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Coloplast Group, B. Braun SE, Medline Industries, Inc., and Bioventus LLC

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On 17 June 2021, RLS Global, a Swedish medical healthcare company and ConvaTec, one of the world's top providers of advanced wound care, formed a global partnership, to commercialize ChloraSolv. A revolutionary gentle debrider called ChloraSolv is already available in various European countries. ChloraSolv will be used in ConvaTec's Wound Hygiene Protocol, which was created by key opinion leaders and supported by ConvaTec. This protocol of care was established for hard-to-heal wounds and adds a major benefit in terms of debridement solutions. This partnership includes the right to immediately commercialize ChloraSolv in Europe as well as future rights to do so in the U.S. and the rest of the world upon regulatory approval.

The enzymatic debridement products segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. Collagenase, an exogenous proteolytic enzyme, is used in this technique to eliminate clostridium bacteria from necrotic tissue in a targeted manner. Collagenase degrades collagen in the necrotic tissue, allowing it to separate, but Dakin solution and silver-based products should not be used. In contrast to mechanical and abrupt debridement from hair, enzyme debridement is slow. Moisture-retentive dressings and collagenase can work together to enhance the debridement procedure. Enzymatic debridement is not recommended for complicated procedures or in patients with a known intolerance to product's components. Enzymatic debridement is generally contraindicated in cases of deeply infected wounds.

The surgical & traumatic wounds segment is expected to account for a significantly large revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Regular debridement is necessary to reach viable tissue in these wounds, which should be left open until granulation tissue has formed. Infections can still develop even after thorough debridement, necessitating antibiotic therapy. Where there is doubt or a clear crush injury, fasciotomy can stop systemic problems such as infection. It is possible to execute delayed primary or secondary suturing after debridement with or without reconstructive surgery. If the consequence of a wound's contraction and epithelialization would be a pleasing aesthetic outcome, a wound can also be permitted to heal for secondary reasons. Animal and human bites are frequently treated in this way, however primary closure is also an option, once non-viable tissue has been removed from wound and debridement of wound.

The hospitals segment is expected to account for a considerably large revenue share over the forecast period. This is owing to increasing presence of advanced facilities and improvement in healthcare infrastructure in developing countries. In addition, emergence of hospitals with a focus on treating trauma patients is another factor driving revenue growth of this segment. Moreover, increasing number of patients visiting hospitals who need burn treatment as well as requiring wound care in hospitals is also driving revenue growth of this segment.

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Wound Debridement Market Segmentation:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Enzymatic Debridement Products

Autolytic Debridement Products

Gels

Ointments

Mechanical Debridement Products

Medical Gauzes

Mechanical Debridement Pads

Surgical Debridement Products

Ultrasound Debridement Products

Other Debridement Products

Wound Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Surgical & Traumatic Wounds

Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Pressure Ulcers

Venous Leg Ulcers

Burns

Other Open Wounds

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Hospitals

Clinics

Other End-Use

This report also splits the market by region:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive data on the product portfolios of the top players in the Wound Debridement Products Market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed information about upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and market product debuts.

Competitive Assessment: An in-depth analysis of the market's top companies' market strategies, as well as their geographic and business segments.

Market Development: Information on developing markets in its entirety. This study examines the market in several geographies for various segments.

Market Diversification: Extensive data on new goods, untapped geographies, recent advancements, and investment opportunities in the Wound Debridement Products Market.

Table of Contents:

Report Overview: It includes the objectives and scope of the study and gives highlights of key market segments and players covered. It also includes years considered for the research study.

Executive Summary: It covers industry trends with high focus on market use cases and top market trends, market size by regions, and global market size. It also covers market share and growth rate by regions.

Key Players: Here, the report concentrates on mergers and acquisitions, expansions, analysis of key players, establishment date of companies, and areas served, manufacturing base, and revenue of key players.

Breakdown by Product and Application: This section provides details about market size by product and application.

Regional Analysis: All of the regions and countries analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of market size by product and application, key players, and market forecast.

Profiles of International Players: Here, players are evaluated on the basis of their gross margin, price, sales, revenue, business, products, and other company details.

Market Dynamics: It includes supply chain analysis, analysis of regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report.

Appendix: It includes details about research and methodology approach, research methodology, data sources, authors of the study, and a disclaimer.

