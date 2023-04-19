By 2023, Off-Road Motorcycle Market Share Estimated to Reach 223.1 billion, Enhancing Trends of Off Road Motor Racing
According to MRFR analysis, the Global Off-Road Motorcycles Market is expected to register a CAGR of~4.9% from 2022 to 2030 and hold a value of over USD 223.1 billion by 2030.
The Global Off-Road Motorcycle Market refers to the segment of the motorcycle industry that produces motorcycles designed for off-road riding and racing. Off-road motorcycles are typically characterized by their rugged construction, high ground clearance, long suspension travel, and knobby tires that are designed to provide traction on loose or uneven terrain.
These motorcycles are used for a variety of purposes, including racing, recreation, and transportation in areas where traditional paved roads are not available.
Factors driving the growth of the off-road motorcycle market include increasing popularity of outdoor recreational activities, growth in adventure tourism, and the development of new and innovative off-road motorcycle technologies.
The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the global off-road motorcycle market. One of the key impacts of the pandemic on the off-road motorcycle market has been a decline in demand due to economic uncertainty and restrictions on travel and outdoor activities. With many people experiencing financial hardship or job loss, the purchase of off-road motorcycles may be seen as a luxury item, leading to a decrease in sales.
Restrictions on travel and outdoor activities have limited the opportunities for off-road riding and racing, which has further reduced demand for off-road motorcycles. Many major off-road racing events have been postponed or cancelled, and recreational riders may have had limited access to trails and riding areas due to closures or restrictions.
Off-Road Motorcycle Market Regional Analysis
The largest region of the global off-road motorcycle market is Asia Pacific. This region includes countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia, which are major markets for off-road motorcycles.
One of the key factors driving the growth of the off-road motorcycle market in Asia Pacific is the popularity of off-road riding and racing as a recreational activity. Many countries in the region have large populations of young people who are interested in outdoor activities and extreme sports, which has led to an increase in demand for off-road motorcycles.
Off-Road Motorcycle Market Segmentation
The Global Off-Road Motorcycle Market has been segmented into type and application.
Based on the type, the market has been segmented into dirt bikes, adventure bikes, trial bikes and kids motorbikes.
Based on the application, the market has been segmented into recreational and defense
Key Players
Some of the key off-road motorcycle market players are:
ROKON (U.S.)
Torrot (Spain)
Husqvarna Motorcycles GmbH (Sweden)
Alta Motors (California)
Betamotor (Italy)
Sherco (Spain)
TRS Motorcycles (U.S.)
Kuberg (Czech Republic)
Honda (Japan)
Chritini Technologies (U.S.)
KTM (Austria)
Kawasaki Motorcorp (U.S.)
Suzuki motors (Japan)
