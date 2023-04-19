Furfural Market to Show Exponential Growth by 2027 | Worldwide Value $2.0 billion

Furfural Market

Asia-Pacific held the largest share, accounting for more than three-fourths of the total market share in 2019, and is expected to dominant share by 2027.

OREGON, PORTLAND, USA, April 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research Says, Global Furfural Market is set to exceed $2.0 billion by 2027, and registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers a detailed analysis of market size & estimations, top winning strategies, value chain, business performance, major segments, and competitive landscape.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1819

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share, accounting for more than three-fourths of the total market share in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. Moreover, this region is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report also analyzes segments including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Global furfural market based on raw material, the rice husk segment accounted for the highest share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total revenue, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027. The report also analyzes segments including corn cob, sugar bagasse, and others.

Based on application, the furfuryl alcohol segment contributed to the highest share in 2019, accounting for around three-fourths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the dominant position during the forecast period. In addition, this segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The research also discusses segments such as solvent and others.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1819

Furfural market growth is driven by ease in availability of raw material and surge in awareness regarding benefits. However, lack of advancements in technology to develop better products and varying prices of raw materials hinder the market growth. On the other hand, untapped potential in emerging economies creates new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario:

Production facilities in some of the regions have been closed due to lockdown. Owing to disruption of the supply chain, the raw material availability has been affected.

Interruption in new production and disruption in the supply chain also affected the manufacturing of resins, for which, furfural was one of the vital raw materials.

Get Enquiry Before Purchasing Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1819

Key Market Players

Arcoy Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Central Romana Corporation, Ltd.

Hongye Holdings Group Co., Ltd.

ILLOVO SUGAR AFRICA (PTY) LTD

KRBL Ltd.

Lenzing AG

Penn A Kem LLC

Silvateam

Tanin Sevnica d.d.

Tieling North Furfural (Group) Co.

Similar Report:

Sulfur Fertilizers Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sulfur-fertilizers-market

Specialty Chemicals Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/specialty-chemicals-market

Agrochemicals Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/agrochemicals-market

Agrochemical Active Ingredients Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/agrochemical-active-ingredients-market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.