Increased sales of EVs, The Electric Bicycles Market Growth Register CAGR of 10.17% To Reach USD 55.58 billion by 2030
Rapidly Evolving Electric Bicycles Market is driven by Giant Manufacturing, Derby Cycle, Easy Motion, Accell, Yamaha Motor, Merida, Moustache Bikes, NYCeWheelsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Electric Bicycles Market Research Insights
According to MRFR analysis, the Global Electric Bicycle Market is expected to register a CAGR of 10.17% from 2022 to 2030 and hold a value of over USD 55.58 billion by 2030.
The global electric bicycles market refers to the industry of electric bicycles, which are bicycles that are equipped with an electric motor, battery, and controller. These bikes can be used for transportation, leisure, or sports, and are becoming increasingly popular as a greener alternative to traditional gasoline-powered vehicles. The market is influenced by factors such as government regulations, consumer preferences, and technological advancements. It is expected to continue growing as more people adopt eco-friendly modes of transportation and as the technology for electric bicycles continues to improve.
Request Sample of Report: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4186
Key Players
Some of the key market players are:
Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)
Derby Cycle
Easy Motion (USA)
Accell Group N.V. (Netherlands)
Yamaha Motor Corporation (Japan)
Merida Industry Co. Ltd. (China).
Moustache Bikes Bike (US)
The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the global electric bicycles market, As people looked for alternative modes of transportation to avoid crowded public transportation during the pandemic, electric bicycles became a popular choice. Sales of e-bikes increased in many countries, including the United States and Europe.
The pandemic caused disruptions in the global supply chain, which led to shortages of certain components used in electric bicycles. This impacted production and sales, and some manufacturers had to halt production or delay product launches.
Electric Bicycles Market Regional Analysis
Asia Pacific is currently the largest region in the global electric bicycles market, both in terms of production and consumption. China is the largest market for electric bicycles in the world, accounting for the majority of global sales. The country has a large and growing middle class that is increasingly interested in eco-friendly modes of transportation. In addition, the Chinese government has been actively promoting electric bicycles as a way to reduce air pollution and congestion in urban areas.
Other countries in the Asia Pacific region, such as Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, also have significant markets for electric bicycles. These countries have well-developed bicycle cultures and infrastructure and are increasingly adopting e-bikes as a viable transportation option.
Ask for Customization: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_customize/4186
Electric Bicycles Market Segmentation
The Global Electric Bicycles Market has been segmented into type and technology.
Based on the type, the market has been segmented into pedelecs, power on demand and pedal assist with power on demand.
Based on the technology, the market has been segmented into hub motor and mid-drive motor.
Electric Bicycles Market Segmentation
Electric Bicycles Type Outlook (USD Billion, 2018-2030)
Pedal Assist/ Pedelecs
Power on Demand
Pedal Assist with Power on Demand
Electric Bicycles Battery Type Outlook (USD Billion, 2018-2030)
Sealed Lead Acid
Li-Ion Battery
Electric Bicycles Motor Type Outlook (USD Billion, 2018-2030)
Hub Motor
Mid Drive Electric
Electric Bicycles Regional Outlook (USD Billion, 2018-2030)
North America Outlook (USD Billion, 2018-2030)
North America Electric Bicycles by Type
Pedal Assist/ Pedelecs
Power on Demand
Pedal Assist with Power on Demand
North America Electric Bicycles by Battery Type
Sealed Lead Acid
Li-Ion Battery
North America Electric Bicycles by Motor Type
Hub Motor
Mid Drive Electric
…Continued
About Market Research Future -
MRFR team has the supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end-users, and market players for global, regional, and country-level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.
In order to stay updated with the technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.
Other Related Reports:
Automotive Cooler Market - https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-cooler-market-3898
Automotive Light Weight Body Panel Market - https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-light-weight-body-panel-market-4013
Automotive Ignition System Market - https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-ignition-system-market-4034
Automotive AHSS Market - https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-ahss-market-4648
Automotive Timing Belt Market - https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-timing-belt-market-4929
Larry Wilson
WantStats Research And Media Pvt. Ltd.
+1 855-661-4441
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube