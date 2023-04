Increased sales of EVs, The Electric Bicycles Market Growth Register CAGR of 10.17% To Reach USD 55.58 billion by 2030

Market Research Future

Rapidly Evolving Electric Bicycles Market is driven by Giant Manufacturing, Derby Cycle, Easy Motion, Accell, Yamaha Motor, Merida, Moustache Bikes, NYCeWheels

Electric Bicycles Market Research InsightsAccording to MRFR analysis, the Global Electric Bicycle Market is expected to register a CAGR of 10.17% from 2022 to 2030 and hold a value of over USD 55.58 billion by 2030.The global electric bicycles market refers to the industry of electric bicycles, which are bicycles that are equipped with an electric motor, battery, and controller. These bikes can be used for transportation, leisure, or sports, and are becoming increasingly popular as a greener alternative to traditional gasoline-powered vehicles. The market is influenced by factors such as government regulations, consumer preferences, and technological advancements. It is expected to continue growing as more people adopt eco-friendly modes of transportation and as the technology for electric bicycles continues to improve.Request Sample of Report: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4186 Key PlayersSome of the key market players are:Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)Derby CycleEasy Motion (USA)Accell Group N.V. (Netherlands)Yamaha Motor Corporation (Japan)Merida Industry Co. Ltd. (China).Moustache Bikes Bike (US)The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the global electric bicycles market, As people looked for alternative modes of transportation to avoid crowded public transportation during the pandemic, electric bicycles became a popular choice. Sales of e-bikes increased in many countries, including the United States and Europe.The pandemic caused disruptions in the global supply chain, which led to shortages of certain components used in electric bicycles. This impacted production and sales, and some manufacturers had to halt production or delay product launches.Electric Bicycles Market Regional AnalysisAsia Pacific is currently the largest region in the global electric bicycles market, both in terms of production and consumption. China is the largest market for electric bicycles in the world, accounting for the majority of global sales. The country has a large and growing middle class that is increasingly interested in eco-friendly modes of transportation. In addition, the Chinese government has been actively promoting electric bicycles as a way to reduce air pollution and congestion in urban areas.Other countries in the Asia Pacific region, such as Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, also have significant markets for electric bicycles. These countries have well-developed bicycle cultures and infrastructure and are increasingly adopting e-bikes as a viable transportation option.Ask for Customization: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_customize/4186 Electric Bicycles Market SegmentationThe Global Electric Bicycles Market has been segmented into type and technology.Based on the type, the market has been segmented into pedelecs, power on demand and pedal assist with power on demand.Based on the technology, the market has been segmented into hub motor and mid-drive motor.Electric Bicycles Market SegmentationElectric Bicycles Type Outlook (USD Billion, 2018-2030)Pedal Assist/ PedelecsPower on DemandPedal Assist with Power on DemandElectric Bicycles Battery Type Outlook (USD Billion, 2018-2030)Sealed Lead AcidLi-Ion BatteryElectric Bicycles Motor Type Outlook (USD Billion, 2018-2030)Hub MotorMid Drive ElectricElectric Bicycles Regional Outlook (USD Billion, 2018-2030)North America Outlook (USD Billion, 2018-2030)North America Electric Bicycles by TypePedal Assist/ PedelecsPower on DemandPedal Assist with Power on DemandNorth America Electric Bicycles by Battery TypeSealed Lead AcidLi-Ion BatteryNorth America Electric Bicycles by Motor TypeHub MotorMid Drive Electric…Continued