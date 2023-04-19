There were 2,287 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,419 in the last 365 days.
Bitmedia.io launches revolutionary features on its new marketplace
Anastasia G., BITMEDIA
April 19, 2023, 11:11 GMT
Welcome to Bitmedia Marketplace
Bitmedia launched its innovative marketplace, providing advertisers with the tools they need to succeed in the digital space
LONDON, GREAT BRITAIN, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitmedia.io, a leading crypto ad network, has launched its landmark marketplace, a platform designed to empower entrepreneurs in the blockchain space. Bitmedia.io’s marketplace offers a direct connection to a wide selection of media sources with a host of revolutionary features, including advanced geo-targeting, comprehensive publisher analysis, ensuring advertisers have everything they need to thrive in the today’s fast-paced crypto market. Publishing company content has just become a whole lot easier.
Crypto PR publishing made easy
Bitmedia.io's new marketplace is an innovative platform that offers startups and established firms within the crypto industry the content marketing tools they need to differentiate themselves. This marketplace allows clients to publish and even order professional-grade articles and press release publications, content that isn’t just expertly written but which is also distributed to hundreds of news and industry websites.
Bitmedia.io offers a wide selection of media partners & publishers
Boasting a database of more than 800 media partner websites, Bitmedia.io has the resources and connections needed to exponentially expand any crypto-adjacent business’s reach. Bitmedia.io has also prided itself on its ability to stay abreast of such a rapidly changing industry by continuously updating its partners and platform. This ensures it always offers users the most current information about publishers, including key geographic, traffic, and niche data.
Each media partner that Bitmedia.io works with has been hand picked for its position and influence within the crypto industry. These active publishers accept crypto PR and sponsored articles in a variety of content types, including press releases, organic articles, interviews, and more. They’re also active in diverse niches, including NFTs, the Metaverse, online gambling, cryptocurrencies, DeFi, and others.
Bitmedia.io includes filtering by content type, price, language, country
Bitmediahas strived to offer several key features not available from its competitors. Its marketplace’s convenient, easy-to-navigate user interface is one such advantage. The platform’s front-end has been designed from the ground-up with simplicity in mind. This is nowhere more clearly seen than in its filtering system. Clients can effortlessly sort through filtered options, choosing to do so by price, geographical location, language, and topic. This allows them to find the perfect match, so they can have the content they need to effectively promote their projects with nothing more than a few clicks.
Geographical targeting is another feature that sets Bitmedia.io's marketplace apart from the competition. Bitmedia.io’s partners are based in dozens of countries around the world, from the UK and Australia to Japan, China, and many more. In addition, the platform supports multiple languages, including English, German, Dutch, Spanish, Portuguese, Vietnamese, and Malay. So, Bitmedia.io’s clients have the ability to reach investors and other interested parties from around the world.
Built to meet all of the advertising needs of today’s crypto entrepreneurs
Bitmedia.io doesn’t just offer content creation and distribution services, though. Its new marketplace also offers a host of additional options such as direct banner ads, in-app advertising, social media-based influencer marketing, and more. This ensures that clients will be able to reach their target market, no matter what their project’s niche.
As a forward-thinking company investing in the crypto industry’s success, Bitmedia.io offers its clients several payment methods, including bank transfer, crypto, credit card, and more. This ensures the entire process of promoting their projects is as simple and seamless as possible.
Bitmedia.io's innovative marketplace is poised to revolutionize the way entrepreneurs navigate the turbulent waters of the blockchain industry. Offering an extensive array of features and services designed to optimize their success, Bitmedia.io gives startups and established firms alike everything they need to expand their reach and build trust. With its intuitive user interface, in-depth publisher analysis, diverse selection of media sources, and additional services, the Bitmedia.io marketplace is set to become an indispensable tool for digital entrepreneurs seeking to promote their projects to the world.
About Bitmedia.io
Bitmedia.io is a leading crypto advertising network dedicated to providing innovative, engaging marketing solutions for digital entrepreneurs within the blockchain space. Benefiting from over 800 media partners, comprehensive analytics, and an intuitive user interface, Bitmedia.io is simplifying the process of promoting crypto-adjacent businesses and projects. Bitmedia.io is positioning itself as a powerful ally for businesses looking to thrive in the ever-evolving digital landscape.
