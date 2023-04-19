North America Supply Chain as a Service (SCaaS) Market Research | Industry Size to Hit USD 7.854 Billion by 2025

North America supply chain as a service market research

Growth in the North American Supply Chain as a Service industry is being driven by rise in demand for real-time data and insights into supply chain operations.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North America Supply Chain as a Service Market was estimated to be worth $4,478.20 million in 2017 and is anticipated to rise to $7,854.40 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to 2025.

Trends in the North American supply chain as a service market include the retail sector's rapid expansion, which is being fueled by factors including the proliferation of mobile devices and internet access in developing nations, as well as the rise in demand for managing logistics services among various end users. Additionally, the North American SCaaS market is anticipated to develop as consumer demands rise.

North America Supply Chain as a Service Market Dynamics:

The North America Supply Chain as a Service market is seeing significant growth due to several key drivers. One driver is the increasing complexity of global supply chains, which require businesses to manage and coordinate multiple suppliers, partners, and logistics providers. Supply Chain as a Service solutions can help businesses streamline their operations, improve visibility and transparency, and reduce costs. Another driver is the growing demand for real-time data and insights into supply chain operations. Supply Chain as a Service solutions can provide businesses with real-time data on inventory levels, shipping times, and other critical metrics, enabling them to make faster, data-driven decisions.

The rise of e-commerce and the need for faster, more efficient shipping and logistics capabilities is also driving demand for Supply Chain as a Service solutions. These solutions can help businesses optimize their shipping routes, reduce delivery times, and improve customer satisfaction. Finally, the adoption of cloud computing and the need for businesses to access supply chain management capabilities on-demand is driving demand for Supply Chain as a Service solutions. These solutions can be deployed in the cloud, allowing businesses to scale their supply chain capabilities as needed and pay only for the resources they use. Overall, these drivers are expected to continue fueling growth in the North America Supply Chain as a Service market in the years ahead.

North America Supply Chain as a Service Market Trends:

The North America Supply Chain as a Service market is experiencing several key trends that are shaping the industry. One trend is the increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies to optimize supply chain operations. These technologies can help businesses analyze large amounts of data, identify patterns, and predict future trends, enabling them to make more informed decisions. Another trend is the growing adoption of blockchain technology in supply chain management. Blockchain can provide increased visibility and transparency in supply chain operations, as well as improved security and traceability.

The shift towards sustainable and environmentally-friendly supply chain practices is also gaining momentum, with businesses seeking ways to reduce their carbon footprint and improve sustainability. This has led to increased interest in green logistics and other sustainable supply chain solutions. Finally, there is a growing trend towards collaboration and partnership in supply chain management. Businesses are increasingly working together to share resources, improve efficiency, and reduce costs. Supply Chain as a Service solutions can facilitate these collaborations, enabling businesses to work together more effectively and efficiently. Overall, these trends are expected to continue driving innovation and growth in the North America Supply Chain as a Service market.

Some of the key market players profiled in the report include Accenture, CEVA Logistics, DHL International GmbH (Deutsche Post DHL Group), FedEx Corporation, GEODIS (SNCF Mobilits Group), Kuehne+Nagel, TATA Consultancy Services Limited, United Parcel Service (UPS), XPO Logistics, Inc., Zensar Technologies Ltd., and others.

