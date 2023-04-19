Advancements in Minimally Invasive Surgery Techniques Drive Growth in Arthroscopy Devices Market

Arthroscopy Devices Market by 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 $𝟏𝟖.𝟎 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟒𝟏.𝟗 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟖.𝟓% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎.

𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐩 𝟏𝟎 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞:

Arthrex, Inc.

Smith & Nephew plc

Stryker Corporation

ConMed Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic plc

Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG

B. Braun Melsungen AG

DePuy Synthes (a Johnson & Johnson Company)

Arthroscopy devices are specialized medical instruments used for minimally invasive surgical procedures inside a joint, such as the knee, shoulder, or hip. These devices are designed to enable surgeons to visualize and operate on the joint using small incisions, which helps to reduce patient pain, scarring, and recovery time.

The arthroscopy devices market refers to the industry that produces and sells these instruments, including devices such as arthroscopes, shavers, burrs, graspers, and sutures. This market has seen significant growth in recent years, driven by factors such as an aging population, rising prevalence of joint-related conditions, and advances in surgical technology.

Arthroscopy devices are used by orthopedic surgeons to diagnose and treat a range of joint problems, including torn ligaments, damaged cartilage, and joint inflammation. The devices are typically inserted into the joint through small incisions, and then used to visualize the joint and perform surgical procedures with precision and minimal disruption to surrounding tissues.

Overall, the arthroscopy devices market plays an important role in advancing minimally invasive surgical techniques and improving patient outcomes in the field of orthopedic medicine.

𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

By Product Type: Arthroscopy devices can be segmented by the type of product, which includes arthroscopes, shavers, burrs, graspers, forceps, sutures, and others.

By Application: Arthroscopy devices can also be segmented by the application, which includes knee arthroscopy, shoulder arthroscopy, hip arthroscopy, foot and ankle arthroscopy, and others.

By End-User: The market can also be segmented by end-user, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and orthopedic clinics.

By Geography: The arthroscopy devices market can also be segmented geographically, which includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

These segments allow market researchers and businesses to better understand the arthroscopy devices market, its trends, and its potential opportunities for growth.

𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

Rising Prevalence of Joint-Related Disorders: The prevalence of joint-related disorders such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and sports injuries is increasing globally, which is driving the demand for arthroscopy devices for diagnosis and treatment.

Technological Advancements: The development of advanced imaging technologies, including high-resolution arthroscopes and 3D imaging systems, is enabling more accurate and minimally invasive arthroscopic surgeries.

Growing Aging Population: The aging population is more prone to joint-related disorders, which is driving demand for arthroscopy devices. The elderly population requires more joint replacements and arthroscopic surgeries to maintain mobility.

Increase in Ambulatory Surgical Centers: The growing number of ambulatory surgical centers offering outpatient procedures, including arthroscopy, is increasing demand for arthroscopy devices.

Reimbursement Policies: Favorable reimbursement policies for arthroscopic procedures, particularly in developed countries, are driving the growth of the arthroscopy devices market.

High Cost of Devices: The high cost of arthroscopy devices and procedures may limit adoption and access in some markets, particularly in developing countries.

Overall, these factors play a crucial role in shaping the arthroscopy devices industry and its future growth prospects.

𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭-

Lockdown in several countries across the world gave way to distorted supply chain and slanted manufacturing activities, which in turn, impacted the global arthroscopy devices market negatively, especially during the initial period.

However, the market has already started recovering and is expected to get back on track soon.

