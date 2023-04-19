Dadmandog Launched Pre-order of "Take A Shower (Remastered)," an Old-school Soul Funk Issued by DDCAT Records

Dadmandog is an anonymous funk project whose members’ names, number, and nationalities remain a mystery. Previously, they have released the singles, such as “In The Morning” and “You Should Know” on DDCAT Records.
“Take A Shower” is an old-school soul funk in the early 80’s testes. The album is scheduled for official release on Friday, May 12, and pre-orders are now available on the Bandcamp page. As a pre-order bonus, the title track “Take A Shower – Original Version” will be available prior to the official release.
Ahead of the release, a mashup with The Sugarhill Gang’s classic “Rapper’s Delight” was recently released on Dadmandog’s official Instagram account. The mashup, posted with the caption “What if the Sugarhill was a dog fan,” evokes the early days of hip-hop in a strange alternate universe, and has quickly become a hit with fans.
Along with the previous four releases, this is a must-listen for all “funkaholics”.
Dadmandog is an anonymous funk project that has been working under the theme of “Music for Every Funkaholic”. With “In The Morning (Remastered)” in the summer of 2021, they suddenly launched the Dadmandog Digital “Reissue” Project. The project has released (reissued) four releases by the end of last year.
The number of members, their names, nationalities, and all other information about the members are undisclosed. The songs are straightforward funk, with an essence of early 80s disco and soul funk, and there are rumors that their tracks are “unreleased recordings from the 80s” or a “digital remaster of undiscovered records that were rarely found in the market during the 80s,” but these are just speculations.
Is this “Take A Shower (Remastered)” literally a “reissue (remaster)” of existing songs in 80’s, or is it brand new funk that cleverly mimics the taste of the golden era of soul funk? Check them out to share what you think.
Contact
Yam Shibasaki
DDCAT RECORDS (DEE LLC.)
info@ddcatrecords.com