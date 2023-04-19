Dialysis Treatment Market: Meeting the Growing Demand for Kidney Disease Treatment | Registering a CAGR of 4.7% (2028)

Dialysis Market Overview:

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dialysis is a medical treatment that helps to remove waste and excess water from the blood when the kidneys are no longer able to do so. The dialysis market refers to the industry of companies that provide products and services for dialysis treatments.

The market includes companies that produce dialysis machines, dialysis supplies, and medications used in dialysis. It also includes healthcare providers, such as hospitals and clinics, that offer dialysis treatment services.

The demand for dialysis treatment is driven by the growing prevalence of chronic kidney disease, diabetes, and hypertension. As the population ages, the number of people who require dialysis is expected to increase.

The dialysis market is highly competitive, with several major players dominating the industry. Some of the largest companies in the market include Fresenius Medical Care, DaVita, Baxter International, and B. Braun.

Overall, the dialysis market is an important part of the healthcare industry, providing a critical treatment option for patients with kidney disease.

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐩𝐞𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟗𝟏.𝟐𝟎 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟏𝟐𝟗.𝟕𝟓 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟒.𝟕% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:

The rise in the number of Covid-19 patients increased the demand for dialysis in case of severe infection.

However, the prolonged lockdown resulted in the supply chain disruption and shortage of raw materials.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

Dialysis type: There are two types of dialysis - hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. Hemodialysis involves the use of a machine to filter the blood, while peritoneal dialysis involves the use of the patient's own abdominal lining to filter the blood. Both types of dialysis require specific equipment and supplies.

Product type: The market includes a range of products, including dialysis machines, dialyzers (artificial kidneys), bloodline systems, and dialysis concentrates. The market also includes medications used in dialysis, such as erythropoietin-stimulating agents and phosphate binders.

End-user: The market includes healthcare providers, such as hospitals and clinics, that offer dialysis treatment services. It also includes patients who perform peritoneal dialysis at home and require supplies and equipment.

Geography: The market can also be segmented by geography, with different regions having varying demand for dialysis products and services.

Overall, the dialysis market is diverse, with a range of products and services designed to meet the needs of patients with kidney disease.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

There are several factors that impact the dialysis market, but one of the most significant is the increasing prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD). CKD is a condition in which the kidneys gradually lose function over time, and it affects millions of people around the world. As the population ages and the incidence of conditions like diabetes and hypertension increases, the number of people with CKD is expected to grow.

This increasing demand for dialysis treatment is driving growth in the dialysis market. According to a report by Grand View Research, the global dialysis market size was valued at USD 90.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Other factors that impact the dialysis market include advancements in dialysis technology, increasing healthcare expenditure, and government initiatives aimed at improving access to dialysis treatment. The market is also impacted by factors such as reimbursement policies, regulatory requirements, and competition from alternative treatments, such as kidney transplantation.

Overall, the dialysis market is complex and dynamic, with a range of factors shaping its growth and development. However, the increasing prevalence of chronic kidney disease is likely to remain one of the most significant drivers of growth in the years to come.

𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐨𝐩 𝟏𝟎 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞:

Fresenius Medical Care

DaVita Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Nipro Corporation

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

NxStage Medical, Inc.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Alltech Medical Systems America Inc.

