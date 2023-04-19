The Diamond Oak Now Buying Pomellato Jewelry

The dazzling Pomellato Jewelry line is sometimes called “dreaming in color.” It is now part of The Diamond Oak excellence.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The avant-garde and sought-after original approach of sophisticated Pomellato jewelry is now part of the world-renown The Diamond Oak collection.

“Every Pomellato piece is unique and fabulous,” says Alon Mor, Owner and Founder of The Diamond Oak, the internationally respected jewelry source in New York’s Diamond District.

“Whether it is the exquisite Pomellato bracelets, rings, earrings, or the classic Iconica Color Ring or the Iconica Bangles or Hooped Earrings.

“Or the Sabbia Collection. It has diamonds sparkling with organic perfection, and an exquisite handset in an irregular pavé design. And many other Pomellato pieces. Each is exceptional,” Mor adds.

The stunning jewelry pieces are spectacular, but Pomellato is also recognized as the precursor of the New Precious: a pioneer in the selection of colored gems not used in classic jewelry and keeper of the strong Milanese goldsmithing tradition.

Pomellato creates handmade collections using only ethically-mined gold, in a continuous commitment to the theme of eco-sustainability and constant investment in the traceability of the stones and diamonds.

“The various stunning Pomellato jewelry just underscores the already world-class reputation of The Diamond Oak, for being the respected and reliable source for hard-to-find antique and vintage jewelry selections.

Pomellato jewelry now takes its place in The Diamond Oak display cases, shimmering beside other iconic lines like Tiffany, Cartier, Bulgari, and Van Cleef & Arpels.

“It is not only a much-in-demand and popular hallmark of our commitment to bring the most value to The Diamond Oak customer,” Alon Mor says with passion. “But it allows us to celebrate profound moments and life's milestones with precious and meaningful gifts that will be cherished for a lifetime.”

For more information, please visit thediamondoak.com/pages/sell-your-jewelry and https://thediamondoak.com/collections/all

###

About The Diamond Oak

Diamonds and Jewelry are about connection and devotion. Loved one to loved one, of course, but also buyer to seller. My intention behind The Diamond Oak is not simply to sell or create fine jewelry, but to facilitate the celebration of profound moments and life's milestones with precious and meaningful gifts, to be cherished for a lifetime, and to continue as a legacy for future generations. It is one of the reasons why I chose THE DIAMOND OAK as a name. In many cultures, it symbolizes strength, connection, and community...and "Oak" is the literal translation of "Alon" אלון from Hebrew.

Contact Details:

62 West47th Street #803

New York, NY 10036

United States