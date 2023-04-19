Elevated Living's Resident Experience Apps Gaining Popularity in California Market

California’s several luxury residential buildings now have a unified system of state-of-the-art, user-friendly technology, and resident engagement.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to the all-important resident experience in luxury condos and apartments, hassle-free efficiency is what it is all about.

It is why Elevated Living is getting such terrific feedback, providing unified, state-of-the-art technology, personal services, and unique resident engagement programs for top owners, developers, and property managers. Elevated Living's Resident Experience Apps are now gaining popularity in California. For managers and residents in prime locations like The Astoria at Central Park West in Irvine, the 33 Tehama in San Francisco, Villa Bel Air in Los Angeles, the Shoreline Gateway and The Magnolia in Long Beach, and several others.

“California’s luxury residential buildings should have a unified system of state-of-the-art and user-friendly technology and resident engagement,” emphasized Konrad Koczwara, CEO and Founder of Elevated Living.

“It is important because experiential marketing is the new way to engage and retain residents. Our innovative concept consolidates building management technology and services to maximize the resident experience.”

He adds that Elevated Living imagines a future where a single solution powers buildings and services. The system merges operations with engagement to reduce resident app fatigue and deliver transparent and efficient metrics.

“Elevated Living consolidates technology and services and decreases the number of apps residents need to accomplish what they want to do.”

The program provides full-service event management to build brand loyalty and offer human-powered resident amenities more efficiently, guaranteeing ancillary income.

By combining technology with human-powered hospitality, Elevated Living is the ultimate and most state-of-the-art efficient solution for California’s Class A communities.

Koczwara underscores that developing an app is easy. Managing people and services is challenging.

“We do both. Especially throughout California, Elevated Living does what most PropTech companies do not want to do. We manage people and services, so the management team does not have to.”

For more information, please visit www.elevatedliving.com/about-us.

About Elevated Living

Elevated Living is a full-service ecosystem built for modern Class A communities. We combine technology with human-powered hospitality to elevate the resident experience.

We believe that residents should not have to download a dozen different apps to take advantage of services offered within their community. In communities powered by Elevated Living, residents are provided a single branded "building" app that combines traditional building operations with modern concierge services. From submitting work orders to signing up for fitness classes, to booking a housekeeper - Elevated Living is your all-in-one technology and services partner.

Modern Class, multifamily buildings rely on Elevated Living’s exclusive branded software and personalized services to showcase lifestyle amenities.

