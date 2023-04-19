Rainwater Harvesting Market Size, Segmentation, Analysis, Growth Rate and Business Prospects 2023-2028

Rainwater Harvesting Market

Rainwater harvesting is the method of collecting and storing rainwater for future use.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, April 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Rainwater Harvesting Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on rainwater harvesting market report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global rainwater harvesting market size reached US$ 1,469 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,886 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.17% during 2023-2028.

Rainwater harvesting represents the process of accumulating and storing rainwater in tanks or natural reservoirs for future purposes. The stored water can be used in the commercial, domestic, and agriculture sectors for drinking, long-term storage, groundwater recharge, etc. It is also considered to be better for irrigation, as rainwater has zero hardness or chemicals and fewer salts or suspended solids. In line with this, it can be harvested with the help of storage facilities and modern equipment constructed on the ground level or underground. Rainwater harvesting assists in reducing floods and minimizing water bills, as well as soil erosion, and serves as an alternative source of fresh water.

Market Trends:

The expanding global population is primarily driving the rainwater harvesting market. Additionally, the widespread adoption of this system, owing to its ease of maintenance and simple installation process, is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the rising utilization of rainwater harvesting systems, as they need minimum maintenance and are commonly available in a wide array of tank sizes and types, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the growing investments by government bodies in various countries in campaigns and initiatives to encourage the utilization of this system in both domestic and industrial sectors are positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, they are also focusing on constructing water harvesting structures across the rural and urban areas to aid in an equal distribution of and accessibility to drinking water, which is expected to fuel the rainwater harvesting market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• Kingspan Group

• Watts Water Technologies, Inc.

• Graf Group

• WISY AG

• Innovative Water Solutions LLC

• D&D Ecotech Services

• Rain Harvesting Supplies, Inc.

• Water Field Technologies Pvt. Ltd

• Stormsaver, Climate Inc.

• Water Harvesters

• Heritage Tanks

Rainwater Harvesting Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, harvesting method and end-user.

Breakup by Harvesting Method:

• Above Ground

• Underground

Breakup by End-User:

• Commercial

• Residential

• Industrial

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

