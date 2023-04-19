FEMA in the Field: Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams Help Indiana Survivors

INDIANAPOLIS– Beginning April 19, and over the next several weeks, FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams will be going door-to-door in neighborhoods throughout Allen, Benton, Clinton, Grant, Howard, Johnson, Lake, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Sullivan, and White counties to help residents apply for FEMA assistance. DSA personnel offer survivors:

Help registering with FEMA or updating an existing FEMA application,

Answers to questions about federal assistance, and

Connections to local, state, federal and voluntary agencies for additional support.

DSA teams wear FEMA attire and have federal photo identification badges. There is no charge for service. If you suspect fraud, report it immediately. Call your local police or sheriff’s office or you can call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

It is not necessary to wait for a visit from DSA team members to apply for assistance. Survivors can go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, call 800-621-3362, or use the FEMA mobile app. The helpline is open and available from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. Eastern Time in most languages. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

