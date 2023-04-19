Transformer Market To Grow At 7.43% CAGR Till 2030, Driven By Rising Electrification Initiatives In Emerging Nations
Government incentives for large-scale incorporation and focus on alternative energy sources over the projected period will drive Transformer MarketNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Transformer Industry Overview:
According to the latest research report, the worldwide Transformer Market share will grow at a CAGR of 7.43% during the projected 2022-2030.
COVID-19 Analysis:
COVID-19 outbreak has been an unforeseen calamity of huge proportions for economies and general public alike. The whole nation came to that standstill and every industry suffered. Disruptions in supply chain and shortages of manpower adversely impacted the market. As the companies that operate in this market are struggling in finding operational stability in the light of project delays, this sector is all set in overcoming its challenges and develops substantially over the forecast period. A key factor that will assist under such circumstances is the burgeoning need that is coming from the healthcare and hospitality sector. The growing awareness about healthcare in the post-pandemic world has resulted to an increased production of health products like sanitizers that has increased industrialization across the globe. This growth can even out losses and get the transformer market to its normalcy.
Transformer Market Drivers:
1. Increasing demand for electricity: The growing global population and the rapid industrialization in emerging economies are driving the demand for electricity. This, in turn, is fueling the demand for transformers as they are essential components of power generation, transmission, and distribution systems.
2. Expansion of renewable energy: The shift towards renewable energy sources such as wind and solar is driving the demand for transformers. These sources generate electricity at low voltage levels, which need to be stepped up to higher voltage levels for transmission and distribution. Transformers are crucial in this process.
3. Modernization of power infrastructure: The aging power infrastructure in developed economies requires significant investment in upgrading and modernizing the existing system. This includes replacing old transformers with new and more efficient ones.
4. Growing demand for smart grid technology: The adoption of smart grid technology is increasing as it enables efficient and reliable power distribution. Smart grid technology requires advanced monitoring and control systems, which use transformers for voltage regulation, power factor correction, and harmonic filtering.
Transformer Market Regional Analysis:
1. North America: The North American transformer market is primarily driven by the high demand for transformers in the power generation and distribution sector. The U.S. is the largest market in the region due to the significant investments in the expansion of power infrastructure and renewable energy sources. The growth of the automotive and aerospace industries also drives the demand for transformers.
2. Europe: The European transformer market is characterized by the growing demand for energy-efficient transformers and the increasing adoption of renewable energy sources. Germany, France, and the UK are the major markets in the region, with significant investments in the development of smart grids and upgrading of power transmission and distribution networks.
3. Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is the largest market for transformers, driven by the high demand for electricity and the rapid industrialization and urbanization in countries like China and India. The increasing investments in renewable energy sources and smart grids further drive the growth of the transformer market in the region.
4. Latin America: The transformer market in Latin America is primarily driven by the growing demand for electricity and the expansion of power infrastructure in the region. Brazil is the largest market in the region, with significant investments in renewable energy sources and the development of transmission and distribution networks.
Transformer Market Segmentation:
By Core
• Closed
• Shell
• Berry
By Product
• Distribution Transformer
• Power Transformer
• Instrument Transformer
By Winding
• Two Winding
• Auto Transformer
By Installation
• Outdoor
• Indoor
By Cooling
• Dry Type
• Self-cooled
By Insulation
• Gas
• Oil
• Solid
• Air
• Others
By Phase
• Three Phase
• Single Phase
By Rating
• ≤ 10 MVA
• 11 to 60 MVA
• 61 MVA to 600 MVA
• > 600 MVA
By Mounting
• Pad
• Pole
• PC/PCB
• Others
By Application
• Residential & Commercial
• Utility
• Industrial
By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East, Africa & Latin America
Key Players:
Eminent industry players profiled in the global transformer market report include ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens AG (Germany), Crompton Greaves Ltd. (India), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (India), Hyosung Power & Industrial Solutions (South Korea), and SPX Transformer Solutions Inc. (U.S.).
