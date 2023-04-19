Dubai's Automyze Fulfillment Center eyes growth with SnapFulfil WMS

A key attraction of SnapFulfil for Automyze was its API friendly and robust pathway that meets the challenges of B2C and D2C omni-channel fulfillment.
The self-configurability of the SnapFulfil software means that once trained our teams can manage everything in-house, from new customer onboarding to process changes and flexible billing management”
— Automyze CEO, Muhammad Manji
BIRMINGHAM, WEST MIDS, UNITED KINGDOM, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dubai based fulfillment specialist, Automyze Fulfillment Center, has signed with tech innovator Synergy Logistics to help gear up for growth.
Founded in 2017, Automyze has recently expanded into a new 25,000 sq. ft warehouse in the Umm Ramool district. The deal with Synergy is for its technologically advanced, cloud-based warehouse management system (WMS), SnapFulfil.
Automyze specializes in start-ups and SME brands positioned for significant growth and currently shifts an average 18,000 units a month. However, with their ambitious target to double this over the next six months, they required a WMS with the flexibility and scalability to adapt and grow with Automyze and its customers’ strategic expansions.
Automyze founder and CEO, Muhammad Manji, said: “We are an ambitious 3PL looking to give our clients scalable fulfillment solutions, whether that be small picks for e-commerce businesses, marketplace fulfillment or larger retail distribution. Consequently, we are excited to implement a Tier 1 WMS that will allow us to scale while maintaining our bespoke services.”
“SnapFulfil is a well-established WMS that has been designed by people who understand warehousing logistics and in particular 3PLs. The software’s agility, configurability and capacity to grow with us makes Synergy a good cultural fit as a trusted technology partner.”
The proven flexibility of SnapFulfil’s solution means Automyze will now have accurate and consistent control of inventory and outbound processes, as well as returns, that will help them deliver a first class service experience for their clients and their customers. The live data functionality will also help maximize performance and cost savings, plus have a tangible impact on strategic growth.
Synergy Logistics’ CEO, Tony Dobson, said: “We are delighted to be working with Automyze, who share our vision for rapid growth and we look forward to helping them meet their ambition in the 3PL sector. The UAE is a dynamic market and one in which we are confident Synergy’s fulfillment tech solutions will prosper.”
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.