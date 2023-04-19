Social Protection's Sustainability Depends on National Pharmaceutical Policy - Minister

MOROCCO, April 19 - The sustainability of social protection depends on the national pharmaceutical policy, the Minister of Health and Social Protection Khalid Ait Taleb said Tuesday in the House of Councillors.

In response to two oral questions about support to the pharmaceutical industry sector in Morocco, presented by the groups Authenticity and Modernity as well as General Confederation of Moroccan Enterprises, the Minister stressed the need to reduce the price of drugs and encourage the industry and the use of generic drugs, which requires agreements with pharmaceutical manufacturers.

The Ministry is working to implement the national program to encourage the national pharmaceutical industry, focused on encouraging the use of generic drugs with the structuring of clinical trials, promoting investment in industries accompanying the pharmaceutical industry, such as raw materials and packaging materials, encouraging exports and support for medical equipment industries, he said.

The signing of an investment agreement recently between the Ministry of Health and Social Protection and the PHARMA 5 laboratory aims to ensure the national sovereignty in terms of drugs, in accordance with the High Royal Directions, added Ait Taleb, explaining that this is the first class 4.0 plant in Africa.

The Minister also emphasized the need to find ways to supply raw materials that serve the pharmaceutical industry to ensure a true health and pharmaceutical sovereignty, as well as to invest and establish partnerships with industrialists in the field of research and innovation to accompany the changes and rapid developments in the health sector.

MAP: 18 avril 2023