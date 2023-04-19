Function-as-a-Service Market Research | Industry Trends & Size to Hit USD 24.007 Billion by 2026

Function-as-a-Service Market Research

FaaS has become widely used as a scalable & affordable method of administering serverless systems as a result of increasing demand for cloud computing services.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The size of the global Function-as-a-Service market was estimated at $3,017.00 million in 2018, and it is anticipated to grow to $24,007.00 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 29.7%.

Numerous advantages, including lower costs, improved scalability, accelerated time to market, and greater flexibility, encourage businesses to use this technology. Additionally, the market for Function-as-a-Service is growing due to the necessity to do away with server management, the rapid expansion of the app development industry, and the transition from DevOps to serverless computing. The market's expansion is hampered by obstacles related to third-party APIs, such as lock-in issues, security and compliance issues, and other architectural complications.

Function-as-a-Service Market Dynamics:

The Function-as-a-Service (FaaS) market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the growing demand for cloud computing services has led to the adoption of FaaS as a cost-effective and scalable solution for managing serverless architectures. Secondly, the increasing adoption of microservices and containerization has enabled the development of FaaS as a flexible and agile solution for managing small, independent functions within complex applications. Thirdly, the availability of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning has enabled the development of sophisticated FaaS solutions that can perform complex tasks with greater efficiency and accuracy.

Fourthly, the growing need for DevOps and agile development practices has driven the adoption of FaaS as a tool for accelerating the development and deployment of applications. Finally, the increasing demand for real-time and event-driven applications has driven the adoption of FaaS as a solution for processing and analyzing large amounts of data in real-time.

Function-as-a-Service Market Trends:

The Function-as-a-Service (FaaS) market is witnessing several trends. Firstly, there is a trend of the adoption of FaaS by small and medium-sized businesses, which enables them to manage serverless architectures and applications without the need for dedicated IT resources. Secondly, there is a trend of the development of multi-cloud and hybrid cloud solutions, which enable businesses to use FaaS across different cloud platforms and environments. Thirdly, there is a trend of the integration of FaaS with other cloud computing services such as Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), which enables businesses to develop and deploy applications more efficiently.

Fourthly, there is a trend of the adoption of FaaS by developers for building and deploying serverless applications and functions more easily and quickly. Finally, there is a trend of the development of FaaS solutions for specific industries and applications, such as healthcare, finance, and e-commerce, which enables businesses to leverage the benefits of serverless architectures and applications for their specific needs.

Some of the key industry players profiled in the FaaS market analysis include Amazon Web Services, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Tibco Software Inc., SAP SE, Infosys Limited, Rogue Wave Software, Inc. and Dynatrace LLC. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. Also, the report focuses on the growth prospects, restraints, and Function-as-a-Service market trends.

