Home Energy Management Systems Market Business Report 2023: Industry to Reach US$ 7.1 Billion by 2028

Home Energy Management Systems Market Size 2023

The growing demand for energy-efficient solutions represents a key factor driving the home energy management systems market growth across the globe

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, April 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Home Energy Management Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the global home energy management systems market size reached US$ 2.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 17% during 2023-2028.

What is home energy management system?

Home energy management systems (HEMS) are a collection of hardware and software technologies that allow homeowners to monitor, manage and control their energy consumption in real time. These systems typically include smart meters, home automation devices, and other energy monitoring sensors that are connected to a central controller.

Home Energy Management Systems: Uses and Application

HEMS enables homeowners to optimize their energy consumption and reduce their energy bills by providing detailed information about their energy usage and offering personalized recommendations on how to conserve energy. They can also integrate with renewable energy systems, such as solar panels, and provide insights into the performance and efficiency of these systems. HEMS is a valuable tool for homeowners to reduce their energy costs and carbon footprint.

Market Trends:

The increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions represents a key factor driving the market growth across the globe. This is primarily attributed to rising energy costs and environmental concerns. Apart from this, the increasing number of smart devices in homes is contributing to the growth of the market. The market is also driven by government initiatives and incentives for energy-efficient homes by promoting energy-efficient homes and providing incentives to homeowners who adopt energy-efficient solutions, including HEMS. In addition to this, the widespread adoption of renewable energy sources, such as solar panels, is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global home energy management systems market on the basis of product type, communication technology, software & service and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Lighting Controls

• Self-Monitoring Systems and Services

• Programmable Communicating Thermostats

• Advanced Central Controllers

• Intelligent HVAC Controllers

Breakup by Communication Technology:

• Z-Wave

• Zigbee

• Wi-Fi

• Others

Breakup by Software & Service:

• Behavioral

• Proactive

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Top Key Companies Covered:

• Honeywell International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HON)

• Nest Labs, Inc.

• Vivint, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT)

• General Electric Company (NYSE: GE)

• Ecobee, Inc.

• Alarm

• Comcast Cable (Xfinity) (NASDAQ: CMCSA)

• Panasonic Corporation

• Ecofactor, Inc.

• Energyhub, Inc.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

