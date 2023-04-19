Wallpaper Market Determined By Manufacturing Summary, Business Profile, And Estimate To 2030
This study provides an overview of the global wallpaper market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Scope
The Wallpaper Market Size was valued at USD 2.28 Billion in 2022. The Wallpaper industry is projected to grow from USD 2.38 Billion in 2023 to USD 3.11 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.95% during the forecast period (2023 - 2030), states the recent Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis. Wallpaper helps to protect the surface of the wall from scratches or accidental marks along with imparting grandeur and quality to uncovered walls. Besides, it helps with interior décor and, at the same time, customize it through different patterns and colors. Wallpapers are in great demand owing to their alluring features like convenient installation, environmental protection, rich patterns, and color diversity, among others. Fabric, paper, nonwoven, vinyl, and others are the different types of wallpapers that have wide non-residential and residential construction applications.
Various factors are propelling the global wallpaper market share. According to the recent MRFR report, such factors include the rising construction activity, the launch of new geometrical patterns, intriguing textures, and bold colors, transforming interior designs and home décor, and the growing trend of sustainable development. Additional factors adding to market growth include focus to develop eco-friendly products, demand for optimized carbon footprint, the advent of graphic designing, new reproduction capabilities, a rapid rise in urbanization, and rising disposable income.
The changing tastes of customers and the expanding palette of colors and shades have expanded the collection of wallpapers annually. Residential and commercial complexes utilize wallpapers for creating a complacent atmosphere and improve aesthetic appeal. The global Wallpaper Market Size report by Market Research Future (MRFR) combines drivers, trends, opportunities, and challenges for the period of 2022 to 2030 (forecast period). The COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the industry are highlighted and expounded in the report.
Get Free Sample Report @https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7306
On the contrary, the high price of specialized wall coverings, changing preference of customers, difficulty in installing or replacing wallpapers, and the current COVID-19 outbreak may deter the global wallpaper market growth during the forecast period.
Competitive Outlook
Akzo Nobel N.V.
Wayfair LLC
Asian Paints Ltd
York Wallcoverings
Dal-Tile Corporation
4walls
Ahlstrom Corporation
Benjamin Moore & Co.
and Brewster Home Fashions LLC are key players of the global wallpaper market.
Segmentation
Based on type, the market has been segmented into fabric, vinyl, nonwoven, paper, and others. Vinyl segment holds a significant share in the market due to its impressive characteristics. Vinyl wallpapers are resistant to oil/grease and moisture than paper-based wallpapers and are generally fit to be used in bathrooms and kitchens. The conventional patterns and inclination of customers towards nostalgic designs can drive the segment demand over the forecast period.
Based on end-user, the segment is classified into residential construction and non-residential construction. The residential segment was the fastest growing segment in 2017 owing to the increasing demand from the Asia Pacific. The fast-growing economies in the region along with rapid urbanization, renovation/remodeling projects, and infrastructure construction have offered opportunities to foreign contractors to enter the market. Furthermore, the increasing renovation and remodeling projects in private construction segment have further widened the scope for wallpapers by the developers and interior designers both. Pastel wallpapers designed for the kitchen and for resisting splashes and odors of cooking can drive the segment demand in the global wallpaper market.
Check Discount: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/7306
Regional Analysis
The global wallpaper market covers the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).
APAC has witnessed maximum growth in the wallpaper market. The significant market size is attributed to the increasing number of construction projects supported by significant infrastructure expenditure occurring in countries such as China, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, Myanmar, Vietnam, and others. China held the largest market size in the region due to the unparallel growth of the construction industry. North America and Europe holds a sizeable share in the market after APAC in 2017 with similar trends witnessed during the forecast period.
The North America wallpaper market is set for massive growth owing to increase in disposable income levels of customers and renovation projects in the U.S. Advent of new graphic design tools and ability of reproducing patterns seamlessly at a rapid pace can culminate in high market demand in the coming years.
Industry News
Because of the increasing surge of the COVID-19 pandemic, the worldwide rate of Wallpaper Market Growth has been remarkably affected. However, the worldwide wallpaper market is hugely competitive, and there are several players all over the world. These players have a notable number of work-planning to uplift their positions in the worldwide market. This ensures the increment in their Wallpaper Market Share. The most significant strategies embraced by these key players comprise new wallpaper developments on the basis of currently updated mergers, acquisitions, and materials. It also includes planned collaborations and partnerships.
Access Complete Report @https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/wallpaper-market-7306
About Market Research Future -
At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research Consulting Edibles.
MRFR team has the supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end-users, and market players for global, regional, and country-level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.
Browse More Repoerts:
Global Crash Barrier Systems Market https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/crash-barrier-systems-market-1421
Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/glass-fiber-reinforced-concrete-market-6220
Soft Covering Flooring Market https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/soft-covering-flooring-market-7670
Particle Board Market https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/particle-board-market-8650
Green Concrete Market https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/green-concrete-market-8699
Sagar kadam
WantStats Research And Media Pvt. Ltd.
+91 9595392885
email us here