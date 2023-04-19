/EIN News/ -- Chicago, IL, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three Verit Advisors® Employees Will Speak at the NCEO Employee Ownership Conference

Verit Advisors® will participate in the NCEO (National Center for Employee Ownership) Employee Ownership Conference, April 25 to 27, 2023 in Kansas City. This annual conference is the premier gathering on employee ownership. In attendance from Verit Advisors will be Mary Josephs, John Solimine and Jake Cravens.

On Tuesday, April 25 at 11:15 AM, John Solimine, Managing Director, will lead the discussion “Financing for New and Existing ESOP Companies.” Joining John on the panel will be Ginny Saloom, PNC and Jason W. Miller, Bank of America. This presentation will provide an overview of the current credit markets and perspectives for the coming months in senior bank, non-bank, and mezzanine debt markets, particularly given the new interest rate environment. Panelists will help attendees understand key underwriting considerations for both new and existing ESOPs. John has over 20 years of experience in investment banking and debt capital markets. He began his career at LaSalle Bank (Bank of America), where he provided debt financing for middle-market sponsors and portfolio companies. He gained investment banking experience at Bear Stearns and Jefferies & Company in New York. He later joined Equibase Capital, a Chicago private equity firm.

Mary Josephs, Founder and CEO, will lead a panel to titled “Conversation on Cost and Fit in Partnering with a Transaction Advisor.” This session on Wednesday, April 26 at 9:45 AM, will explore and explain services, along with the pros and cons, that might help a company navigate an ESOP transaction. The discussion will also include process, scope, and fees. Joining Mary will be Kevin P. Long of Employee Benefits Law Group. Mary founded Verit Advisors in 2009 and has nearly three decades of experience in corporate finance. She is a nationally recognized leader and has advised structured and closed more than 300 financings for middle market companies. Ms. Josephs is a past two term board member of the NCEO.

Also on Wednesday, April 26 at 1:30, Jake Cravens, Managing Director, will lead a panel on “Trust the Process: Getting Financing for a Leveraged ESOP Transaction.” Douglas Dell of Key Bank with join Jake. This session is a dialogue between a financial advisor and a bank about what makes a successful launch for both the business and the bank receiving the transaction, including strategies for success and potential pitfalls. Jake joined Verit Advisors in 2015 and leads execution on a wide range of transactions, restructuring, and advisory services including M&A, ESOPs, and strategic alternatives consulting. Jake specializes in the valuation of business enterprises and the structuring of complex ESOP transactions.

About Verit Advisors

Verit Advisors unites sophisticated middle market investment banking capabilities with a client centric boutique, fluent in ESOPs, debt and equity capital markets, and M&A, transaction opinions and valuation services and board advisory services. Integrity, teamwork, service, and innovation are at the heart of the organization, as the Verit Team strives to provide unparalleled advice and custom solutions to its clients. Mary Josephs founded Verit Advisors in 2009 in Chicago and has nearly three decades of experience in the world of corporate finance. Josephs and her team are considered to be the foremost experts in ESOP transactions and middle market strategic alternatives.

Pat Eichten Verit Advisors, LLC marketing@verit.com