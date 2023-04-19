Lactose-free Butter Market Sales to Attain US$ 1.8 Billion by 2033; Online Buying Gaining Rapid Traction: Fact.MR Analysis

Sales of Lactose-free Butter Rapidly Increasing Due in Parallel with the Growing Health-first Trend

The lactose-free butter market has been gaining significant attention in recent years as more and more consumers are looking for dairy products that are suitable for those with lactose intolerance. Lactose intolerance is a common condition where the body is unable to fully digest lactose, a natural sugar found in milk and dairy products. This can cause discomfort, bloating, and other digestive issues for those affected by it. As a result, there has been growing demand for lactose-free alternatives, including butter, to cater to the needs of individuals who are lactose intolerant.

Growing awareness of lactose intolerance and diagnosis from healthcare professionals is increasing the demand for lactose-free butter significantly. Consumers are actively seeking products that are labelled as lactose-free or have reduced lactose content, and lactose-free butter has emerged as a viable option for those who still want to enjoy the rich and creamy taste of butter without experiencing discomfort.

Consumers are becoming more conscious about the ingredients in their food and are seeking products that are made from natural, wholesome ingredients. Lactose-free butter, which is made from cream but does not contain lactose, provides a suitable option for those who follow plant-based or vegan lifestyles and are looking for a butter alternative that meets their dietary choices.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global demand for lactose-free butter is predicted to increase swiftly at a CAGR of 9% from 2023 to 2033.

North America and Europe are currently dominant markets for lactose-free butter, driven by the high prevalence of lactose intolerance in these regions.

Asia Pacific is also emerging as a promising market for lactose-free butter suppliers with growing awareness of lactose-free dairy products and changing dietary patterns among consumers in the region.

Demand for spreadable lactose-free butter is increasing due to its unique quality to remain softer at lower temperatures.

“Advancements in product formulations, such as texture & taste, are leading to high demand for lactose-free butter,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Analysis

Key suppliers of lactose-free butter are focusing on regional expansion to gain a large consumer base. The growing demand for lactose-free butter among consumers who are lactose intolerant presents a chance for product development in regions with strong demand and for market expansion in regions where supply is still limited.

Packaging plays an important role in the lactose-free butter market, with many manufacturers opting for convenient and sustainable packaging options to attract environmentally-conscious consumers. Along with this, key market players are also focusing on enhancing their supply chain systems and regional expansion to gain more profits.

A Dublin-based company called Challenge Dairy Foods announced the release of lactose-free butter in December 2021 that contains avocado oil. Omega fatty acids and premium components such as fresh butter, sea salt, and unadulterated avocado oil are added to form this high-quality lactose-free butter.



Key Segments of Lactose-free Butter Industry Research

By Product: Spreadable Non-spreadable

By Type: Salted Unsalted

By Nature: Organic Conventional

By Source: Cream Milk Skimmed Whole

By Application: Household Commercial

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Convenience Stores Online

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA





More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the lactose-free butter market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on product (spreadable, non-spreadable), type (salted, unsalted), nature (organic, conventional), source (cream, milk, skimmed, whole), application (household, commercial), and distribution channel (supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores, online), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Key Questions Covered in the Lactose-free Butter Market Report

What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Lactose-free Butter sales grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the Lactose-free Butter demand?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry during 2023-2033?

Which are the factors driving sales in the Lactose-free Butter Market during the forecast period?



