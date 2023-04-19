Tonga Tourism Ministry Announces New CEO

Viliami Takau with Tongan Minister for Tourism Hon. Fekita ‘Utoikamanu (right). Nuku’alofa, Tonga. 13 April 2023. Photo: PSC./ https://matangitonga.to/2023/04/17/new-ceo-ministry-tourism

The Ministry of Tourism in Tonga has announced the appointment of Viliami ‘Alamameita Takau as its new Chief Executive Officer, for a four-year term.

Having worked in several corporate and financial institutions, Mr Takau has significant experience including with Tonga’s Chamber of Commerce & Industry and as a Director of the Tonga Transport Board (Tonga Airport Ltd, Ports Authority Tonga and Friendly Islands Shipping Agency Ltd).

Before becoming CEO of the Tongan Tourism Ministry, he was General Manager for the Tonga Tourism Authority (TTA). He takes over from Sione Moala – Mafi who completed his employment contract in February this year.

Mr. Takau holds a Master’s Degree in Entrepreneurship and a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting from Otago University in New Zealand. He also holds a Diploma in Management from the New Zealand Institute of Management and a New Zealand Diploma in Business from Otago Polytechnic.

In acknowledging the appointment, SPTO CEO Christopher Cocker acknowledged Mr. Takau’s extensive background in business and management within the private sector in Tonga.

“I am confident that Viliami’s wealth of experience in the private sector, will help to revitalize Tonga’s efforts to rebuild it’s tourism industry post- pandemic and of course following the devastating Hunga Haʻapai eruption”.

“Through his role as CEO of TTA, SPTO and many other Pacific tourism stakeholders already have a degree of familiarity with Viliami. I know I speak for us all in formally welcoming him to the SPTO family. We look forward to working closely with him and his team, for the benefit of tourism in Tonga and of course the wider industry throughout the region”, he said.