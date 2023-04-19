Needles Market 2023 | future outlook | market trends | Industry experts | BD, Medtronic, Stryker Corporation

Needles Market

A unique manufacturing process achieves sophisticated point geometries for the most advanced clinical applications.

The needles market was valued at US$ 5.75 billion in 2022 and is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period (2023–2030).” — Coherent Market Insights

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study released by Coherent Market Insights on the “Needles Market” with 100+ pages of analysis on business strategy taken up by emerging industry players, geographical scope, market segments, product landscape and price, and cost structure. Needle manufacturing technology has advanced significantly in recent years, allowing for the creation of a wide range of handle, hub, luer, or connector configurations to meet the specific needs of various medical and industrial applications.

Manufacturing technologies for handles may include injection molding, machining, or 3D printing, depending on the materials used and the desired specifications. Injection molding is often used for high-volume production of plastic handles, while machining may be preferred for more complex designs or for materials such as metal or ceramic.

Major Players Operating in the Needles Market:

★BD

★ Becton

★ Dickinson and Company

★ Medtronic plc

★ Hamilton Company

★ Stryker Corporation

★ Terumo Corporation

★ B. Braun Melsungen AG

★ Boston Scientific Corporation

★ Nipro Medical Corporation

★ Novo Nordisk A/s

★ Thermo Fisher Scientific

★ Smiths Medical.

On the basis of Types:

★ Conventional Needles

★ Safety Needles

On the basis of Applications:

★ Pen Needles in Diabetes

★ Blood Collection Needles

★ Surgical Suture Needles

★ Ophthalmic Procedure Needles

★ Dentistry Needles

★ Insufflation Needles

★ Other Applications

The Needles market research report provides an in-depth examination of the key factors stimulating market expansion. It also sheds light on the challenges or restraining factors that are poised to hinder industry growth over the forecast timeframe. The segmentation chapters enable readers to understand aspects of the market such as its products, market size, manufacturer details, share, available technology, and applications. The research report also provides detailed information on new trends that may define the development of these segments in the coming years.

Geographical Landscape of the Needles market:

The Needles Market report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities.

➤ North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

➤ Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, and Italy)

➤ Asia-Pacific (China, Korea, Japan, India, and Southeast Asia)

➤ South America (Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, etc.)

➤ The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Nigeria, Egypt, and South Africa)

This report offers actionable growth insights and an extensive study comprising secondary research, primary interviews with industry stakeholders, and competitors, validation, and triangulation with the Coherent Market Insights regional database. Experts have detailed primary records with the market players across the value chain in all regions and industry experts to obtain qualitative and quantitative insights.

