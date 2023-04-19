Tobacco Market Size, Growth, CAGR, Top Manufacturer and Forecast by 2028 | Cigarettes, Roll Your Own, Cigars, N. tabacum

Tobacco Market

Global tobacco market size reached 8.5 Million Tons in 2022 and expects the market to reach 9.3 Million Tons by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 1.45%.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “𝐓𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖,” the global tobacco market size reached 8.5 Million Tons in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 9.3 Million Tons by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 1.45% during 2023-2028.

Tobacco is a plant that belongs to the Solanaceae family and is widely used for smoking, chewing, or snuffing. It contains the addictive substance nicotine that is responsible for increasing blood pressure and raising heart rate. Dried tobacco leaves are primarily used in the production of cigarettes, cigars, and pipes. While being extremely popular, tobacco consumption is widely associated with adverse health and severe addiction in some cases.

Global Tobacco Market Trends:

The increasing number of smokers represents one of the key factors across the globe. In line with this, the continual launch of premium tobacco products, including flavoured, long and skinny, coloured, and e-cigarettes, by the manufacturers is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, rising health consciousness has led to the introduction of product variants with reduced level of toxicants. This is acting as a major growth-inducing factor. In addition to this, the easy availability of the product across distribution channels in various forms and often at affordable price point is also facilitating the product sales, thus driving the market growth. Other factors, such rising disposable income and consumer expenditure capacities, aggressive promotional activities undertaken by leading players, and extensive research and development (R&D), are creating a positive outlook for the market further across the globe.

Competitive Landscape with Top Manufacturers:

• China National Tobacco Corporation

• Phillip Morris International

• British America Tobacco

• Japan Tobacco International

• Imperial Tobacco Group

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has categorized the tobacco market based on type and region.

Breakup by Type:

• Cigarettes

• Roll Your Own

• Cigars

• Cigarillos

• Smokeless Tobacco

• Others

Regional Insights:

• China

• India

• Brazil

• United States

• EU 15

• Others

Key Highlights of The Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

