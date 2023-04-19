The intriguing memoir of Loudell Insley working for the Kennedys

Life On A Road Less Traveled: Or, Memoirs from Behind the Scenes of History
Author Loudell Insley narrates her experiences with her petrifying job, life choices, and redirections
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For Loudell Insley, a career in the world of politics was never part of the plan. She was born and raised in Salisbury, Maryland, and then eventually had her way to Washington, D.C, to work for some of the most powerful politicians in the mid-sixties, the Kennedys.
Imagine being a direct onlooker from the political campaigns of your bosses, to landing positions in the Senate and most importantly, being a direct witness to assassinations. Yes, Loudell Insley was there on the very day Robert F. Kennedy was assassinated. And the interesting part? Insley shares her experiences about all the drama, tragic encounters and memories with the Kennedys. This time, not a viewpoint from the media, but a firsthand narrative from someone from the “inside”.
Hassan, an Amazon reader, was ecstatic about this book as he says “The book offers a first-class ticket to some historical events from the author's perspective. The book is wonderfully intriguing and informative. I liked how the writer presented some extraordinary stories from the past. For me, it was a great reading experience. Highly recommended.”
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
