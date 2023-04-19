Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,290 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,067 in the last 365 days.

The intriguing memoir of Loudell Insley working for the Kennedys

Life On A Road Less Traveled: Or, Memoirs from Behind the Scenes of History

Author Loudell Insley narrates her experiences with her petrifying job, life choices, and redirections

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For Loudell Insley, a career in the world of politics was never part of the plan. She was born and raised in Salisbury, Maryland, and then eventually had her way to Washington, D.C, to work for some of the most powerful politicians in the mid-sixties, the Kennedys.

Imagine being a direct onlooker from the political campaigns of your bosses, to landing positions in the Senate and most importantly, being a direct witness to assassinations. Yes, Loudell Insley was there on the very day Robert F. Kennedy was assassinated. And the interesting part? Insley shares her experiences about all the drama, tragic encounters and memories with the Kennedys. This time, not a viewpoint from the media, but a firsthand narrative from someone from the “inside”.

Hassan, an Amazon reader, was ecstatic about this book as he says “The book offers a first-class ticket to some historical events from the author's perspective. The book is wonderfully intriguing and informative. I liked how the writer presented some extraordinary stories from the past. For me, it was a great reading experience. Highly recommended.”

A travel, work, and life memoir written with years worth of noteworthy experiences. Life On A Road Less Traveled: Or, Memoirs from Behind the Scenes of History by Loudell Insley is available in paperback and hardcover from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other leading online book shops.


About Bookside Press:

Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.

Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
6473309992 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

The intriguing memoir of Loudell Insley working for the Kennedys

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more