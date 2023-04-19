Reducing Environment Pollution & Sustainability Of Solar Radiant Energy Will Drive Solar Street Lighting Market By 2030
The Solar Street Lighting Market is driven by a rapidly evolving Clean & renewable energy with a healthy CAGR of 14.10% during the forecast period of 2022-2030NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Research Future Insights:
According to MRFR analysis, the global Solar Street Lighting Market is expected to register a CAGR of 14.10% from 2022 to 2030 and hold a value of over USD 1.57 Billion by 2022 to USD 3.96 billion by 2030.
Solar street lighting refers to the use of solar energy to power outdoor lighting systems. These lighting systems are typically installed in public spaces such as streets, highways, parks, and other outdoor areas where access to electricity is limited or expensive. The global solar street lighting market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the increasing demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions and the rising awareness of the benefits of renewable energy sources.
COVID-19 Analysis:
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the global solar street lighting market. The lockdowns and travel restrictions imposed by governments worldwide have led to supply chain disruptions and project delays. However, the pandemic has also highlighted the importance of renewable energy sources and the need for resilient and sustainable infrastructure. As a result, many countries have increased their investments in solar street lighting projects as part of their economic recovery plans.
Solar Street Lighting Market Drivers:
1. Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient Lighting: The demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions is increasing due to rising energy costs and the need to reduce carbon emissions. Solar street lighting is an excellent alternative to traditional lighting solutions as it uses renewable energy from the sun, which is free and abundantly available.
2. Government Initiatives: Governments worldwide are promoting the use of renewable energy and implementing policies to reduce carbon emissions. Several countries have launched programs to install solar street lighting to reduce energy consumption and promote sustainable development.
3. Technological Advancements: Advancements in solar technology have made solar street lighting more efficient, reliable, and cost-effective. For instance, the development of high-capacity lithium-ion batteries has made it possible to store more energy from solar panels, which can power lights for longer periods.
4. Cost-Effectiveness: Solar Street lighting can be more cost-effective than traditional grid-connected lighting solutions in the long run. While the initial installation costs may be higher, the lack of ongoing electricity bills and maintenance costs make solar street lighting a cost-effective option.
5. Increasing Urbanization: With the increasing urbanization and population growth, the demand for lighting infrastructure is increasing. Solar street lighting provides an excellent solution for lighting in remote and off-grid areas, where grid-connected lighting solutions are not feasible.
6. Environmental Benefits: Solar Street lighting helps to reduce carbon emissions and dependence on fossil fuels, leading to environmental benefits. It also reduces light pollution, which can have negative effects on wildlife and human health.
Regional Analysis:
Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the solar street lighting market in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The region has the highest number of countries with limited access to electricity and a high demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions. China, India, and Japan are the major contributors to the market growth in the region.
Europe and North America are also expected to witness significant growth in the solar street lighting market due to the increasing adoption of renewable energy sources and the growing emphasis on smart city initiatives. The Middle East and Africa region is expected to grow moderately due to the rising need for sustainable and efficient lighting solutions in urban and rural areas.
Market Segmentation:
The Global Solar Street Lighting market has been segmented into type, product and application.
• Based on type: the solar street lighting market is divided into standalone and on-grid segments.
• Based on product: Compact fluorescent lamps (CFLs) and light emitting diodes are two of the product types included in the market segmentation for solar street lighting (LED).
• Based on Applications: The market data for solar street lighting has been divided into residential, commercial, and industrial applications.
Solar Street Lighting Market Key Finding:
1. Increasing government initiatives and investments in renewable energy sources, such as solar power, are driving the growth of the solar street lighting market.
2. The rising demand for energy-efficient and sustainable lighting solutions is also a significant factor contributing to the market's growth.
3. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market due to its large population, urbanization, and increasing investments in infrastructure development.
4. The lack of awareness about the benefits of solar street lighting and high installation costs are some of the significant challenges that are hindering the market's growth.
Key Players:
Some of the top key market players are A VerySol Inc. (U.S.), USA Solar Street Lighting (U.S.), Sun Dragons Breath (U.K.), Urja Ltd. (India), Solektra International LLC (U.S.), The Bridgelux Inc. (U.S.), Company SOKOYO Solar Group (China), Sunna Designs (France), The Sol Inc. (U.S.).
