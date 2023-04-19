Submit Release
Freedom Peace Rally to take place on 28 MAY 2023 at 2 pm on OPERNPLATZ FRANKFURT AM MAIN

Our message is to be carried to a large stage through the power of music and art. A choir of children and adults, and other artists are supporting our campaign,

Against this background, we are committed to the values of freedom, peace, sovereignty, democracy, justice, equality, freedom of the press, climate protection and the fight against poverty.”
— ANTON JOHANN FEIL

NIEDERNBERG, BAVARIA, GERMANY, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RALLY FOR FREEDOM, PEACE, SOVEREIGNTY, DEMOCRACY, JUSTICE, EQUALITY, FREEDOM OF THE PRESS, CLIMATE PROTECTION AND POVERTY REDUCTION WORLDWIDE PLANNED FOR 28 MAY 2023

Frankfurt am Main, Germany – A rally for freedom, peace, sovereignty, democracy, justice, equality, freedom of the press, climate protection and poverty reduction worldwide is planned for 28 May 2023 at 2 p.m. on Opernplatz in Frankfurt am Main.

The event is intended to help raise awareness of the importance of freedom and peace for all people, regardless of their origin or living situation. The protection of social rights, the fight against racism and the promotion of international understanding are also important topics of the rally.

Organizers of the rally are the Frankfurt-based non-profit organization “Freedom for All”, which is committed to the promotion of human rights and social justice worldwide. The organization has invited representatives from various political, social and cultural backgrounds to speak at the rally.

“We want to create a platform for people from all walks of life to come together and express their support for freedom, peace and justice,” said Michaela Schmitt, spokesperson for Freedom for All. “We believe that it is important to stand up for the rights of all people, regardless of their background or beliefs.”

The rally is open to the public and all are welcome to attend. For more information, please visit http://www.ajf1965.com/Startseite/

Anton Johann Feil
Freedom Peace Democracy Organization
GIVE PEACE A CHANCE

