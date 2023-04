Courier, Express and Parcel Market Size US$ 519.6 Billion by 2027, Exhibiting at a Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.61%

Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market

Courier express and parcel (CEP) refers to the transportation and delivery of packages, documents, and other items from one location to another.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Groupโ€™s latest report, titled โ€œ๐‚๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ซ, ๐„๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ž๐ฅ (๐‚๐„๐) ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ, ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž, ๐’๐ข๐ณ๐ž, ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก, ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ•โ€, the global courier, express and parcel (CEP) market size reached US$ 394 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 519.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.61% during 2022-2027.

Courier, Express and Parcel Market Trends:

The rising demand among consumers for fast and efficient delivery of their purchases represents a significant factor driving the market growth across the globe. In line with this, the growth of e-commerce has led to an increase in the volume of packages being shipped globally, which is driving the demand for CEP services. In addition to this, the growth of cross-border e-commerce is driving the demand for international CEP services, as consumers increasingly shop from overseas retailers, which, in turn, is acting as a major growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the development of new and advanced technologies, such as drones and autonomous vehicles, is contributing to the growth of the market. This is further facilitating the efficient and cost-effective delivery of packages, thus driving the market growth. Moreover, the increasing demand for green and sustainable delivery options is driving the adoption of eco-friendly CEP services, such as electric vehicles (EVs) and low-emission delivery methods. This is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

โ€ข Aramex PJSC

โ€ข Deutsche Post AG

โ€ข Fedex Corporation

โ€ข La Poste SA

โ€ข Pos Malaysia Berhad

โ€ข Poste Italiane SpA.

โ€ข PostNL NV

โ€ข Qantas Courier Limited

โ€ข Royal Mail Group Plc

โ€ข SF Express Co. Ltd.

โ€ข SG Holdings Co. Ltd.

โ€ข Singapore Post Ltd.

โ€ข United Parcel Service Inc.

โ€ข Yamato Transport Co.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis of service type, destination, type, end-use sector and region.

Breakup by Service Type:

โ€ข B2B (Business-to-Business)

โ€ข B2C (Business-to-Consumer)

โ€ข C2C (Customer-to-Customer)

Breakup by Destination:

โ€ข Domestic

โ€ข International

Breakup by Type:

โ€ข Air

โ€ข Ship

โ€ข Subway

โ€ข Road

Breakup by End-Use Sector:

โ€ข Services (BFSI- Banking, Financial Services and Insurance)

โ€ข Wholesale and Retail Trade (E-commerce)

โ€ข Manufacturing, Construction and Utilities

โ€ข Others

Breakup by Region:

โ€ข North America (United States, Canada)

โ€ข Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

โ€ข Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

โ€ข Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

โ€ข Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

โ€ข Market Performance (2016-2021)

โ€ข Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

โ€ข Porterโ€™s Five Forces Analysis

โ€ข Market Drivers and Success Factors

โ€ข SWOT Analysis

โ€ข Value Chain

โ€ข Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

