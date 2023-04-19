Courier, Express and Parcel Market Size US$ 519.6 Billion by 2027, Exhibiting at a Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.61%

Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market

Courier express and parcel (CEP) refers to the transportation and delivery of packages, documents, and other items from one location to another.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐫, 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐥 (𝐂𝐄𝐏) 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕”, the global courier, express and parcel (CEP) market size reached US$ 394 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 519.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.61% during 2022-2027.

Courier express and parcel (CEP) refers to the transportation and delivery of packages, documents, and other items from one location to another. This service is provided by courier companies that specialize in delivering time-sensitive and high-value shipments. CEP services typically offer fast and reliable delivery options, such as same-day, next-day, or two-day delivery, and can handle packages of various sizes and weights. CEP services play a critical role in the global supply chain, facilitating the movement of goods and documents across borders, and enabling international trade.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/courier-express-parcel-market/requestsample

Note: We are in the process of updating our reports. If you want to receive the latest research data covering the period from 2023 to 2028, along with industry trends, market size, and competitive analysis, click on the request sample report. The team would be able to deliver the latest version of the report in a quick turnaround time.

Courier, Express and Parcel Market Trends:

The rising demand among consumers for fast and efficient delivery of their purchases represents a significant factor driving the market growth across the globe. In line with this, the growth of e-commerce has led to an increase in the volume of packages being shipped globally, which is driving the demand for CEP services. In addition to this, the growth of cross-border e-commerce is driving the demand for international CEP services, as consumers increasingly shop from overseas retailers, which, in turn, is acting as a major growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the development of new and advanced technologies, such as drones and autonomous vehicles, is contributing to the growth of the market. This is further facilitating the efficient and cost-effective delivery of packages, thus driving the market growth. Moreover, the increasing demand for green and sustainable delivery options is driving the adoption of eco-friendly CEP services, such as electric vehicles (EVs) and low-emission delivery methods. This is creating a positive outlook for the market.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=1981&method=1

Note: In this report you will get detailed analysis of the market, growth analysis graphs, historical period analysis, forecast period analysis, major market segmentation, top leading key players of the market, table of content, list of figures, and list of tables.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players.

• Aramex PJSC

• Deutsche Post AG

• Fedex Corporation

• La Poste SA

• Pos Malaysia Berhad

• Poste Italiane SpA.

• PostNL NV

• Qantas Courier Limited

• Royal Mail Group Plc

• SF Express Co. Ltd.

• SG Holdings Co. Ltd.

• Singapore Post Ltd.

• United Parcel Service Inc.

• Yamato Transport Co.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis of service type, destination, type, end-use sector and region.

Breakup by Service Type:

• B2B (Business-to-Business)

• B2C (Business-to-Consumer)

• C2C (Customer-to-Customer)

Breakup by Destination:

• Domestic

• International

Breakup by Type:

• Air

• Ship

• Subway

• Road

Breakup by End-Use Sector:

• Services (BFSI- Banking, Financial Services and Insurance)

• Wholesale and Retail Trade (E-commerce)

• Manufacturing, Construction and Utilities

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)

𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐤 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 & 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1981&flag=C

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

United States Courier Express and Parcel Market Report

India Paper Packaging Market Report



About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

