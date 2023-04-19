Cloud Ratings Initiates Research Coverage of Sales Compensation Software

Cloud Ratings has initiated research coverage of the Sales Compensation category. Ranked vendors included CaptivateIQ, Everstage, Forma.ai, Performio, Qobra, QuotaPath, QCommission, Spiff, Varicent, Xactly Incent, and Xoxoday Compass.

Over 9,500 customer ratings (inclusive of vendor-supplied Net Promoter Score - or NPS - data) factored into the Sales Compensation Software category assessment.

Chart Quadrant Summary:

(Presented Alphabetically by Quadrant)

Leaders - High Market Adoption + High Customer Ratings:

CaptivateIQ

Everstage

Spiff

Xoxoday Compass

Market Excellence - High Market Adoption:

Performio

Varicent

Xactly Incent

Product Excellence - High Customer Ratings:

Challenger - Market + Customer Validation:

The full report is available at: https://cloudratings.com/sales-compensation-software/

Defining Sales Compensation Software:

Sales Compensation Software offers a comprehensive solution to help businesses manage their sales compensation programs. It enables sales managers to design, create, and modify sales compensation plans easily and quickly. The software can be used to set up a wide range of sales compensation structures, including commission-based plans, quota-based plans, tiered plans, and more.

One of the key benefits of sales compensation software is that it automates the entire process of calculating and tracking sales compensation payouts. This eliminates the need for manual calculations and reduces the risk of errors. The software also provides real-time visibility into sales performance, enabling sales managers to identify top performers and adjust compensation plans accordingly.

Sales compensation software is particularly useful for companies with large sales teams and complex compensation structures. It allows them to manage sales compensation more efficiently and accurately, which can lead to increased sales productivity and revenue growth. The software is also scalable, meaning it can be easily adapted to meet the needs of growing businesses.

Overall, sales compensation software is an essential tool for any organization that wants to incentivize its sales teams and drive revenue growth. With its ability to streamline the entire sales compensation process, it can help companies manage their sales teams more effectively and achieve their sales goals.

Commentary:

About Cloud Ratings:

Cloud Ratings is a customer outcomes-focused, data-driven software research analyst firm. We exist to allow organizations to make more confident, lower-risk software purchasing decisions.

Built upon investigative customer interviews, our True ROI Reports quantify and provide 3rd party validation of a software product's business value.

Our Cloud Ratings Category Report research methodology combines user reviews with verified vendor data to impartially identify leading software products.

