Global Study: 70% of Business Leaders Would Prefer a Robot to Make Their Decisions

LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle CloudWorld Tour -- People feel overwhelmed and under qualified to use data to make decisions and this is hurting their quality of life and business performance, according to a new study – The Decision Dilemma – by Oracle and Seth Stephens-Davidowitz, New York Times bestselling author. The study of more than 14,000 employees and business leaders across 17 countries found that people are struggling to make decisions in their personal and professional lives at a time when they are being forced to make more decisions than ever before.
The number of decisions we are making is multiplying and more data is not helping
People are overwhelmed by the amount of data and this is damaging trust, making decisions much more complicated, and negatively impacting their quality of life.
Decision distress is creating organizational inertia
Business leaders want data to help and know it is critical to the success of their organizations, but don't believe they have the tools to be successful which is eroding their confidence and ability to make timely decisions.
Data needs to be relevant to the decisions people make or they will give up on it
Collecting and interpreting data has driven people to their breaking point at a time when the stakes are incredibly high for business leaders.
Supporting Quotes
"People are drowning in data," said Seth Stephens-Davidowitz, data scientist and author of Everybody Lies and Don't Trust Your Gut. "This study highlights how the overwhelming amount of inputs a person gets in their average day -- internet searches, news alerts, unsolicited comments from friends -- frequently add up to more information than the brain is configured to handle. People are tempted to throw out the confusing, and sometimes conflicting, data and just do what feels right. But this can be a big mistake. It has been proven over and over again that our instincts can lead us astray and the best decision-making is done with a proper understanding of the relevant data. Finding a way to get a handle on the stream of data at their fingertips, to help businesses distinguish between the signal and the noise, is a crucial first step."
"When our drivers are racing at more than 200 miles per hour, they have to make critical decisions very quickly. The correct race strategy decisions like when to pit and which tires are best for the conditions on the track can mean the difference between winning and losing," said Christian Horner, Team Principal and CEO at Oracle Red Bull Racing. "With Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, our team can take advantage of data by running billions of race strategy simulations during a Grand Prix weekend, ensuring that we make the best decisions in response to the performance of the cars, changes happening on the track, and the actions of our competitors during the race."
"As businesses expand to serve new customers in new ways, the number of data inputs they need to get the full picture expands too. Business leaders that make critical decisions about how to manage their companies ignore that data at their own risk," said T.K. Anand, executive vice president, Oracle Analytics. "The hesitancy, distrust, and lack of understanding of data shown by this study indicates that many people and organizations need to rethink their approach to data and decision making. What people really need is to be able to connect data to insight to decision to action. With our span of connected cloud capabilities, ranging from foundational data management, to augmented and applied analytics, to our suite of operational applications, we are uniquely positioned to meet this need."
