FTI Consulting Strengthens Business Transformation Capabilities in the Benelux Region with Addition of Senior Managing Director and Team of Three

AMSTERDAM, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. FCN today announced the continued expansion of its business transformation capabilities in Europe with the appointment of aviation and human capital management expert Jasper Schrijver as a Senior Managing Director in the firm's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment. He joins with a team of three professionals, who add further depth to FTI Consulting's bench of business transformation experts in Europe, the Middle East and Africa ("EMEA").



Mr. Schrijver, who is based in Amsterdam, will be part of the global Aviation practice and will lead the firm's European human capital offering, expanding FTI Consulting's ability to provide seamless, sector-focused services to clients around the world. Joining with Mr. Schrijver are Senior Director Christopher Jacobi, who is based in London, and Director Elena Zhiguleva and Senior Consultant Vikashini Kumar, who will be based in Amsterdam.

The team will bring 35 collective years of experience in aviation, human capital, turnaround and transformation-related projects to FTI Consulting. Their arrival continues the firm's investments in growing a full-service, specialised aviation consulting team.

"Aviation and similar labour-intensive industries have long been at the sharp end of change," said Diederick van der Plas , a Senior Managing Director and EMEA Head of the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment at FTI Consulting. "Jasper and our new team members bring a keen understanding of the big shifts that are happening in these industries, which will be of huge value to clients. I look forward to working with Jasper as we shape the future expansion of our Business Transformation practice in Europe."

Mr. Schrijver joins the firm with more than 15 years of experience in human capital and transformation programmes within aviation, its related industries and other labour-intensive businesses. He brings deep expertise in operating model design and implementation, workforce productivity and cost optimisation, union negotiations for collective labour agreements, merger and acquisition due diligence, and turnaround planning. Prior to FTI Consulting, Mr. Schrijver was responsible for leading key elements of the transformation agenda at Swissport International, a leading global ground handler for aviation. He was previously a Managing Director at Accenture, where he led the workforce excellence offering for the Travel practice, and a Vice President at Seabury Group.

These hires continue the firm's investment in its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment in the Benelux region following the acquisition of FTI-BOLD in the Netherlands in February 2022.

"I'm delighted to welcome Jasper, Christopher, Elena and Vikashini as we continue to expand our presence in Benelux," said Klaas Wagenaar , a Senior Managing Director and Head of Corporate Finance & Restructuring in the Benelux region. "Jasper and the team bring exceptional experience and relationships from the human capital and aviation industry, and they will strengthen our European footprint in this area for clients across the region and beyond."

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Schrijver said, "It is exciting to join a firm with such a collaborative global platform. I look forward to contributing to its success and working with colleagues across Europe and globally to help clients adapt and thrive in the conditions that the market creates."

