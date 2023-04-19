SeriesFest Attendees will get a 'Dose' of the Award-winning New Anthology Series from The Creative Mind of Peter P. Clark, Screening on Saturday, May 6th

Peter P. Clark will premiere his award-winning one-hour pilot episode for his new anthology series, DOSE, in competition at SeriesFest: Season 9 in Denver, Colorado, on May 6th. The highly-stylized series sets the stage for provocative and revealing cinematic television in the tone of Black Mirror and Twilight Zone to influence viewers to try a DOSE, one or two episodes at a time, taken in moderation.

Peter P. Clark will premiere his award-winning one-hour pilot episode for his new anthology series, DOSE, in competition at SeriesFest: Season 9 in Denver, Colorado. The highly-stylized series sets the stage for provocative and revealing cinematic television in the tone of Black Mirror and Twilight Zone to influence viewers to try a DOSE, one or two episodes at a time, taken in moderation. The filmmakers and cast will be in attendance at the festival and in-person for the screening in block two on Saturday, May 6th, 2023, starting at 5:45 pm at Sie FilmCenter: Fries Theater 2510 East Colfax Ave Denver, CO 80206.

In the Pilot Episode "Ghost in the Mushroom," - Faced with the trauma of losing his wife, successful fashion maven Jeremy finds himself on the edge of a total psychotic break. He risks his sanity with a dangerous dose of psilocybin in an experimental psychedelic-assisted therapy session, only to learn that his reality is far from what it seems. The episode stars Dominic Bogart, Christine Jones, and Rachel Prather, written and directed by series creator Peter P. Clark and produced by Nick Krasnic and Katerina Kilbina.

Every chemical has a story. Each one-hour anthology series DOSE episode features complex characters driven by desperate needs who turn to risky chemical substances to help them navigate their deepest fears. The series delves into the new frontier of psychedelic science to take the viewer on an unexpected trip with Psilocybin, Ketamine, MDMA, Peyote, Ibogaine, LSD, and Ayahuasca as their visionary guides.

Peter P. Clark is the founder of ATTIC STUDIOS, a mainstay of production in NYC and around the world, having hosted hundreds of shoots for some of the world's biggest brands, major television shows, print publications with top fashion photographers, and more. As the founder of The Alliance of GoodTimes Entertainment (TAGE FILMS), he is also producing a biopic based on the life of Thomas King Forcade, founder of High Times Magazine.

SeriesFest: Season 9 takes place May 5 - 10 in Denver, Colorado, with six days of in-competition screenings, panels, and workshops, as well as never-before-seen sneak peeks and television premieres, and this year will feature a performance by Chelsea Handler on SeriesFest Night of Comedy at Red Rocks on May 10th.

About Peter P. Clark

In 2010, Peter's vision for a dilapidated warehouse at the foot of the Queensborough Bridge would birth ATTIC STUDIOS, a space for emerging photographers and filmmakers to shoot and mingle with like-minded creatives who host parties and events, giving rise to a unique synergistic hub that would bridge the divide between artists and the commercial world that supports them. Since then, ATTIC STUDIOS has become a mainstay of production in NYC and around the world, having hosted hundreds of shoots for some of the world's biggest brands, major television shows, print publications with top fashion photographers, and more. Through this success, the opportunity presented itself for Peter to finally embark on his lifelong ambition to write and direct his visions lol for the cinema. As the founder of The Alliance of GoodTimes Entertainment (TAGE FILMS) and influenced by groundbreaking shows such as Black Mirror, Peter created a television pilot (his directorial debut) for DOSE, an anthology series examining the emerging science of psychedelics. In addition, Peter is simultaneously developing DOSE Rx, a multi-season episodic in the style of Grey's Anatomy. He is also producing a biopic based on the life of Thomas King Forcade, founder of High Times Magazine. The only child of an Eastern European refugee and single mother, he has been pursuing socially conscious filmmaking from an early age. He is based in NYC and Miami.

