Who is top of the food chain in the UK? Market Force Information study reveals top QSR brands.

Comprehensive study by Market Force Information profiles the UK's top QSR brands according to consumers. The study compares restaurant brands across the customer journey to determine who the leaders are for overall customer loyalty, satisfaction, wallet share, and more.

Market Force Information Releases New Panel Study Ranking the UK's Top Fast Food Restaurants

The results are in, and UK consumers have selected their favourite brands by participating in Market Force Information's 2023 UK Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) / Fast Casual Study. Market Force surveyed 2,983 UK consumers about their most recent fast food/fast casual dining experience in the past three months to understand which brands are consumer favourites and why.

The full study ranks 24 brands on a variety of factors covering the entire customer journey including QSC (Quality, Service, Cleanliness); speed of service; brand sentiment; menu; loyalty and value measures. The study also explores the concept of how brand identity and values can be an important consideration for consumers.

From a brand image and values perspective, the UK's top five favourites are Chicken Cottage, LEON, Pret a Manger, Dixy Chicken and Five Guys. In terms of customer loyalty, Krispy Kreme and Five Guys came out on top with Customer Loyal Index (CLI) scores of 4.54 and 4.52 (out of 5), respectively. The rest of the scores ranged from 4.44 to a low watermark of 3.78.

The study connects the dots between a brand's ability to deliver customer satisfaction and win customer loyalty, with impactful outcomes including brand trust and wallet share.

"Convenience, food quality and operational performance are clearly driving wallet share," says Tim Ogle, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Market Force. "Convenience is a major driver for consumer's brand choice, but doing the basics well on a consistent basis leads to QSR category dominance."

The full study scores brands on a variety of factors covering the entire customer journey. It showcases successful brand differentiation, examines how brands can be more competitive, and models what metrics are most linked to wallet share growth.

"The restaurant landscape is competitive and always evolving," says Ogle. "This is "need to know" information for brands who are on the list and those who aspire to be."

The results have been tabulated and a summary of the findings can be accessed at:

http://www.marketforce.com/en-gb/uk-qsr-research-2023-download

Brands and analysts interested in a full walkthrough of results can schedule a briefing at:

https://www.marketforce.com/en-gb/get-in-touch

The 24 brands featured in the study include: Auntie Anne's, Burger King, Caffè Nero, Chicken Cottage, Costa, Dixy Chicken, Domino's, Dunkin' Donuts, Five Guys, Greggs, KFC, Krispy Kreme, LEON, McDonald's, Morley's, Papa John's, Pepe's Piri Piri, Pizza Hut, Pret a Manger, Starbucks, Subway, Taco Bell, Tim Horton's, and Wendy's.

