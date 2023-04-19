Welcome to participate in the Macao Polytechnic University Information Day is held this Saturday

MACAU, April 19 - Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) will hold the 2023 Information Day both online and in-person on 22 April (Saturday), with booths for consultation on programmes and studies, experiences for academic and research, sharing sessions, special exhibitions and performances and more, providing the latest information on various programmes and allowing high school students to experience university life and campus culture, and showcasing the characteristics of MPU and its teaching and research development and achievements. The Scholarship Awards Ceremony will be held on the same day. All high school students, parents, personnel from all walks of life and interested parties are welcome to join us in person or through the online platform.

Macao Polytechnic University adheres to the principle of providing education with student-oriented and quality-based, which is in line with the development orientation of one centre, one platform, and one base of Macao. MPU runs various bachelor, master and doctoral programmes in a cross-field, cross-region and all-round model, cultivating outstanding application-oriented talents with a global perspective, and contributes to the construction of Macao, the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Most of the degree programmes at MPU have obtained academic accreditation or professional certification from international authoritative institutions, and MPU has become the first university in Asia which has passed the institutional review by the Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education, UK, the first in Macao to win the "National Teaching Achievement Award", as well as the "Asia-Pacific Quality Awards" for three times. In 2022, MPU once again successfully passed the institutional accreditation and international quality certification of the Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education, UK, and ranks globally between 201 to 300, in terms of sustainable development, employment and economic growth, in the UK Times Higher Education World University Impact Rankings, up 100 places compared to the year 2021.

The programme curriculum of Macao Polytechnic University is aligned with “1+4” moderate diversified development strategy of Macao. In Academic Year 2023/ 2024, it will launch new bachelor’s degree programmes in Artificial Intelligence, and in Media Arts; master’s degree programmes in Finance with Data Analytics, in Business Administration, in Public Administration, in Education (Cultural Communication and Education); and doctorate degree programmes in Artificial Intelligence Driven Drug Discovery, and in Educational Technology and Innovation, among others.

Macao Polytechnic University now opens application for the degree programmes of Academic Year 2023/2024. The enrollment period for bachelor’s degree programs (through Direct Admission) starts now until 15 June 2023, and for postgraduate programmes starts now until 15 May 2023. Specialised areas for admission include: information technology, health sciences and sports, languages and translation, arts and creativity, public administration and services, business and management. For details, please visit the admissions page of MPU: mpu.mo/admission.

For various exciting activities of the Information Day, please scan the QR code of the poster, or visit the official WeChat of MPU: mpuadmission or Facebook page.